All Mountain

First Team Offense

QB Russ Osborne, Shelby Valley

QB Isaac McNamee, Pikeville

RB Matt Anderson, Pike Central

RB Harris Phelps, Paintsville

RB Max Johnson, Hazard

RB Keegan Bentley, Pike Central

RB Blake Birchfield, Pikeville

WR Zac Lockhart, Pikeville

WR Caleb May, Tug Valley

WR Anthony Pallotta, Shelby Valley

TE Zach Russell, Johnson Central

Ath Dom Francis, Phelps

Ath Jake Hyden, Paintsville

Ath Cade Miller, Perry Central

OL Grant Bingham, Johnson Central

OL Owen LeMaster, Johnson Central

OL John Blackburn, Paintsville

OL Peyton Sayers, Pikeville

OL Aiden Smith, Belfry

K Jonah Helm, Hazard

First Team Defense

DL Joshua Taylor, Pikeville

DL Cameron Caudill, Hazard

DL Landon Dotson, Phelps

DL Caleb Lovins, Shelby Valley

LB Mason Lovely, Paintsville

LB Seth Mounts, Belfry

LB Brade Lowe, Belfry

LB Nate Collins, Pikeville

DB Brett Coleman, Belfry

DB Caeden Sebastian, Perry Central

DB Noah Iricks, Pike Central

DB AJ James, Paintsville

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.