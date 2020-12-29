All Mountain
First Team Offense
QB Russ Osborne, Shelby Valley
QB Isaac McNamee, Pikeville
RB Matt Anderson, Pike Central
RB Harris Phelps, Paintsville
RB Max Johnson, Hazard
RB Keegan Bentley, Pike Central
RB Blake Birchfield, Pikeville
WR Zac Lockhart, Pikeville
WR Caleb May, Tug Valley
WR Anthony Pallotta, Shelby Valley
TE Zach Russell, Johnson Central
Ath Dom Francis, Phelps
Ath Jake Hyden, Paintsville
Ath Cade Miller, Perry Central
OL Grant Bingham, Johnson Central
OL Owen LeMaster, Johnson Central
OL John Blackburn, Paintsville
OL Peyton Sayers, Pikeville
OL Aiden Smith, Belfry
K Jonah Helm, Hazard
First Team Defense
DL Joshua Taylor, Pikeville
DL Cameron Caudill, Hazard
DL Landon Dotson, Phelps
DL Caleb Lovins, Shelby Valley
LB Mason Lovely, Paintsville
LB Seth Mounts, Belfry
LB Brade Lowe, Belfry
LB Nate Collins, Pikeville
DB Brett Coleman, Belfry
DB Caeden Sebastian, Perry Central
DB Noah Iricks, Pike Central
DB AJ James, Paintsville
