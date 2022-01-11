The All Mountain Girls’ Soccer Team is comprised of teams in the coverage area in Kentucky. Mingo County West Virginia teams are not included in this list.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Player of the Year:

Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett: Burchett led the Lady Blackcats to a 19-2 record. Burchett led the way for Prestonsburg with 78 goals scored and 35 assists.

Prestonsburg advanced to the All “A” Classic State Tournament Final Four before falling to Lexington Christian Academy 7-3.

Burchett had another outstanding season at Prestonsburg during her junior season.

All Mountain Coach of the Year:

Prestonsburg’s Paul Burchett: Burchett led the Lady Blackcats to a 19-2 record. Prestonsburg had an outstanding run in the All “A” Classic advancing to the final four.

Burchett’s Lady Blackcats were upset in the 15th Region championship 2-1 by Johnson Central, but Prestonsburg still had an outstanding team and season.

All Mountain Team:

Prestonsburg

Sohie Stephens

Kadyance Hackworth

Chloe Collins

Lindsey Stratton

Madisa Hicks

Johnson Central

Haley Lykins

Laken Bentley

Abigail Williams

Claire Gamble

Clara Blair

Lawrence County

Jasmine Justice

Alyssa Moore

Brylee Blair

Kaison Ward

Hazard

Sarah Campbell

Hanna Estep

Kaitlyn Johnson

Perry Central

Khaci Jett

Kyli Jett

Lexie Mullins

Brandi Neace

Makenna Gayheart

Kara Minks

Caitlin Ritchie

Shelby Valley

Faith Newsom

Keira Newsom

McKenna Caudill

Pikeville

Emma Ratliff

Rylee Theiss

Leighan Jackson

Kelcie Adams

Larren Collins

Belfry

Myra Bevins

Kenzie Jackson

Hannah Cobb

Makenna Justice

Zoey Caudill

Jazzy Cline

Paintsville

Camryn Helton

Ava Hyden

Chloe Fleming

Leandra Curnette

Chelsea Reynolds

Martin County

Kaitlyn Gauze

Sophia McCoy

Caitlyn Hern

Laura Hale

Hailey Damron

Tags