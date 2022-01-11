The All Mountain Girls’ Soccer Team is comprised of teams in the coverage area in Kentucky. Mingo County West Virginia teams are not included in this list.
The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
All Mountain Player of the Year:
Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett: Burchett led the Lady Blackcats to a 19-2 record. Burchett led the way for Prestonsburg with 78 goals scored and 35 assists.
Prestonsburg advanced to the All “A” Classic State Tournament Final Four before falling to Lexington Christian Academy 7-3.
Burchett had another outstanding season at Prestonsburg during her junior season.
All Mountain Coach of the Year:
Prestonsburg’s Paul Burchett: Burchett led the Lady Blackcats to a 19-2 record. Prestonsburg had an outstanding run in the All “A” Classic advancing to the final four.
Burchett’s Lady Blackcats were upset in the 15th Region championship 2-1 by Johnson Central, but Prestonsburg still had an outstanding team and season.
All Mountain Team:
Prestonsburg
Sohie Stephens
Kadyance Hackworth
Chloe Collins
Lindsey Stratton
Madisa Hicks
Johnson Central
Haley Lykins
Laken Bentley
Abigail Williams
Claire Gamble
Clara Blair
Lawrence County
Jasmine Justice
Alyssa Moore
Brylee Blair
Kaison Ward
Hazard
Sarah Campbell
Hanna Estep
Kaitlyn Johnson
Perry Central
Khaci Jett
Kyli Jett
Lexie Mullins
Brandi Neace
Makenna Gayheart
Kara Minks
Caitlin Ritchie
Shelby Valley
Faith Newsom
Keira Newsom
McKenna Caudill
Pikeville
Emma Ratliff
Rylee Theiss
Leighan Jackson
Kelcie Adams
Larren Collins
Belfry
Myra Bevins
Kenzie Jackson
Hannah Cobb
Makenna Justice
Zoey Caudill
Jazzy Cline
Paintsville
Camryn Helton
Ava Hyden
Chloe Fleming
Leandra Curnette
Chelsea Reynolds
Martin County
Kaitlyn Gauze
Sophia McCoy
Caitlyn Hern
Laura Hale
Hailey Damron