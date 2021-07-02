The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.
The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
All Mountain Softball First Team
Randi Delong Johnson Central
Kelcie Adams Pikeville
Chloe VanHoose Johnson Central
Kim Hughes Perry Central
Linzee Phillips Belfry
Kensley Feltner Lawrence County
Jaden Williams Magoffin County
Kendal Hall Johnson Central
Autumn Hall Tug Valley
Lilly Napier Shelby Valley
Alyssa Dixon Perry Central
Sydney Lowe Pike Central