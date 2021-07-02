The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Softball First Team

Randi Delong        Johnson Central

Kelcie Adams        Pikeville

Chloe VanHoose        Johnson Central

Kim Hughes            Perry Central

Linzee Phillips        Belfry

Kensley Feltner        Lawrence County

Jaden Williams        Magoffin County

Kendal Hall            Johnson Central

Autumn Hall            Tug Valley

Lilly Napier            Shelby Valley

Alyssa Dixon            Perry Central

Sydney Lowe            Pike Central

Tags