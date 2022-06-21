The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.
The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.
All Mountain Third Team
Chelsea Johnson Paintsville
Lily Napier Shelby Valley
Josie Adkins Shelby Valley
Ashley Wells Paintsville
Shanda Kinder Phelps
Jada Slone Prestonsburg
Kiersten Coleman East Ridge
Isabelle Rose Pikeville
Cassidy Griffey Tug Valley
Amelia Wellman Tug Valley
Kara Ward Mingo Central
Kerrigan Ratliff Paintsville
Grace Martin Floyd Central
Cameron Childers Belfry
Danielle Crum Lawrence County
Macy Conley Johnson Central
Skye Brown Jenkins
All Mountain
Honorable Mention
Tug Valley
Kianna Justice
Floyd Central
Hannah Lewis
Alysson Stumbo
Emma Dudleson
Cadyn Roberson
Prestonsburg
Celina Mullins
Rachel Roberts
Laney Prater
Betsy Layne
Emily Johnson
Lakin Keathley
Johnson Central
Clare Gamble
Abby Stambaugh
Jaden Bowling
Josie Dials
Paintsville
Chessa Collins
Kaleigh Horn
Phelps
Ivy Layne
Amelia Casey
East Ridge
Savannah Baldridge
Abby Simpson
Annabeth Wright
Amelia Cure
Jenkins
Alexis Ritchie
Jae Leigh Bates
Harlow Bates
Anna Eldridge
Brianna Turner
Magoffin County
Scarlette McCarty
Jaylynn Lafferty
Katie Howard
Jaden Williams
Shelby Valley
Lindsay Reed
Hunter Adkins
Buckhorn
Madison Butler
Kylee Napier
Alexis Francis
Hazard
Alexis Muha
Olivia Holbrook
Riley Griffith
Perry Central
Kaitlyn Grigsby
Lauren Morris
Ashlynn Dixon
Krystinia Couch
Emma Pigman
Pikeville
Shana Ray
Olivia Hall
Pike Central
Kaiden Hess
Hannah May
Belfry
Myra Bevins
Zoey Caudill
Lawrence County
Gracie Preece
Abby Nelson
Shelby Blevins
Allie Triplett
Taylor Blevins
Martin County
Brittany Thompson
Zoey Hinkle