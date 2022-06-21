softball.jpg

The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

4-8 Phelps Shanda Kinder 2.jpg

Phelps’ Shanda Kinder

All Mountain Third Team

Chelsea Johnson Paintsville

Lily Napier    Shelby Valley

Josie Adkins Shelby Valley

Ashley Wells  Paintsville

Shanda Kinder Phelps

Jada Slone  Prestonsburg

Kiersten Coleman East Ridge

Isabelle Rose  Pikeville

Cassidy Griffey  Tug Valley

Amelia Wellman  Tug Valley

Kara Ward    Mingo Central

Kerrigan Ratliff  Paintsville

Grace Martin  Floyd Central

Cameron Childers    Belfry

Danielle Crum  Lawrence County

Macy Conley  Johnson Central

Skye Brown  Jenkins

5-13 belfry cameron childers.jpg

Belfry’s Cameron Childers

All Mountain

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Kianna Justice

Floyd Central

Hannah Lewis

Alysson Stumbo

Emma Dudleson

Cadyn Roberson

6-3 pville isabelle rose catch.jpg

Pikeville’s Isabella Rose

Prestonsburg

Celina Mullins

Rachel Roberts

Laney Prater

Betsy Layne

Emily Johnson

Lakin Keathley

Johnson Central

Clare Gamble

Abby Stambaugh

Jaden Bowling

Josie Dials

4-15 ER Kierstin Coleman 3.jpg

East Ridge’s Kierstin Coleman

Paintsville

Chessa Collins

Kaleigh Horn

Phelps

Ivy Layne

Amelia Casey

East Ridge

Savannah Baldridge

Abby Simpson

Annabeth Wright

Amelia Cure

4-25 sv josie adkins steal second vs elizabethton.jpg

Shelby Valley’s Josie Adkins

Jenkins

Alexis Ritchie

Jae Leigh Bates

Harlow Bates

Anna Eldridge

Brianna Turner

Magoffin County

Scarlette McCarty

Jaylynn Lafferty

Katie Howard

Jaden Williams

Shelby Valley

Lindsay Reed

Hunter Adkins

Buckhorn

Madison Butler

Kylee Napier

Alexis Francis

Hazard

Alexis Muha

Olivia Holbrook

Riley Griffith

4-25 sv lily napier.jpg

Shelby Valley’s Lily Napier

Perry Central

Kaitlyn Grigsby

Lauren Morris

Ashlynn Dixon

Krystinia Couch

Emma Pigman

Pikeville

Shana Ray

Olivia Hall

Pike Central

Kaiden Hess

Hannah May

Belfry

Myra Bevins

Zoey Caudill

Lawrence County

Gracie Preece

Abby Nelson

Shelby Blevins

Allie Triplett

Taylor Blevins

Martin County

Brittany Thompson

Zoey Hinkle

Tags