The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.
The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
All Mountain Third Team
Maggie Hall Shelby Valley
Maddie Vaughn Johnson Central
Cassidy Slater Pikeville
Kaylee Fabian Mingo Central
Madison Butler Buckhorn
Emily Bailey Magoffin County
Lauryn Watkins Betsy Layne
Olivia Holbrook Hazard
Kailey Dixon Perry Central
Mollie Fahm Belfry
Lilly Blackburn Pike Central
Emily Adkins Johnson Central
Honorable Mention
Mingo Central
Isabelle Grace
Kyra Hunt
Taylor Slater
Phelps
Madison Prater
Madison Norman
Jaycee Stanley
Jenkins
Kristin Thacker
Alexis Ritchie
Anna Eldridge
Jerrica Thacker
Tug Valley
Cassidy Griffey
Brooklyn Farley
Kaitlyn Copley
Kianna Justice
Perry Central
Krystian Couch
Rani McIntyre
Johnson Central
Abigail Williams
Martin County
Brittany Thompson
Brynnalyn Smith
Hannah Strong
Betsy Layne
Emily Johnson
Sydney Newsome
Maddie Meade
Prestonsburg
Jada Slone
Chloe Collins
Hazard
Alexa Muha
Paintsville
Taylor Hannah
Chloe Hannah
Carrigan Ratliff
Chelsea Collins
Magoffin County
Holly Handshoe
Floyd Central
Grace Martin
Ashley Bellamy
Chelsea Johnson
East Ridge
Jasmine Easterling
Chloe Stewart
Pike Central
Dailey Damron
Hannah May
Livia Sanders
Pikeville
Olivia Hall
Isabelle Rose
Molly Coleman
Shelby Valley
Olivia Bowling
Katelyn Thompson
Riley Fleming
Belfry
Natalie Fite
Cameron Childers
Mylah Caudill