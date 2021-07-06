4-19 sv maggie hall.jpg

Shelby Valley’s Maggie Hall

The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Third Team

Maggie Hall        Shelby Valley

Maddie Vaughn     Johnson Central

Cassidy Slater        Pikeville

Kaylee Fabian        Mingo Central

Madison Butler        Buckhorn

Emily Bailey         Magoffin County

Lauryn Watkins    Betsy Layne

Olivia Holbrook        Hazard

Kailey Dixon        Perry Central

Mollie Fahm        Belfry

Lilly Blackburn     Pike Central

Emily Adkins         Johnson Central

5-27 belfry molly fahm.jpg

Belfry’s Molly Fahm

Honorable Mention

Mingo Central

Isabelle Grace

Kyra Hunt

Taylor Slater

Phelps

Madison Prater

Madison Norman

Jaycee Stanley

Jenkins

Kristin Thacker

Alexis Ritchie

Anna Eldridge

Jerrica Thacker

Tug Valley

Cassidy Griffey

Brooklyn Farley

Kaitlyn Copley

Kianna Justice

6-3 pville cassidy slater.jpg

Pikeville’s Cassidy Slater

Perry Central

Krystian Couch

Rani McIntyre

Johnson Central

Abigail Williams

Martin County

Brittany Thompson

Brynnalyn Smith

Hannah Strong

Betsy Layne

Emily Johnson

Sydney Newsome

Maddie Meade

Prestonsburg

Jada Slone

Chloe Collins

6-3 pc lilly blackburn.jpg

Pike Central’s Lilly Blackburn

Hazard

Alexa Muha

Paintsville

Taylor Hannah

Chloe Hannah

Carrigan Ratliff

Chelsea Collins

Magoffin County

Holly Handshoe

Floyd Central

Grace Martin

Ashley Bellamy

Chelsea Johnson

East Ridge

Jasmine Easterling

Chloe Stewart

Pike Central

Dailey Damron

Hannah May

Livia Sanders

Pikeville

Olivia Hall

Isabelle Rose

Molly Coleman

Shelby Valley

Olivia Bowling

Katelyn Thompson

Riley Fleming

Belfry

Natalie Fite

Cameron Childers

Mylah Caudill

