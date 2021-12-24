The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Football team is comprised of players from the coverage area of the Appalachian News-Express, Floyd Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team was voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard.
All Mountain Player of the Year finalists:
Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield — Birchfield had an unbelievable junior season with the Panthers. Birchfield led the entire state regardless of class in rushing. Birchfield’s 2,512 yards and 25 TDs led the state in rushing yards. He also was named MVP of the Class A state championship with a 183 yards and two TD performance in the Panthers’ 30-27 win over Russellville.
Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee — The senior signal caller finished his career off in style at Pikeville. He helped lead the Panthers to a 30-27 win over Russellville in the Class A state championship. McNamee finished his career with his second state championship and his third appearance in the state finals. He finished this season 136 for 217 passing for 1,819 yards and 28 TDs with four interceptions. He added 159 yards and three TDs on the ground. McNamee was a KFCA Mr. Football nominee and he inked to play college football at Murray State University.
Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne — The sophomore quarterback followed an outstanding freshman season with an even better sophomore year. Osborne passed was 137 for 218 passing for 2,455 yards and 19 TDs with nine interceptions. He also had a big year running the ball. Osborne rushed for 785 yards and 15 TDs on 114 carries. Osborne helped the Wildcats develop into one of the most explosive offenses in the state.
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon — The reigning All Mountain Player of the Year came back for his fifth season thanks to the COVID-19 rule (SB-128).
Dixon was focused on winning a state championship and he accomplished that in a big way.
Not only did he help lead the Pirates to a 33-38 state championship, but he rushed for 376 yards and five TDs in one of the most impressive and memorable state championship performances.
He was named Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football for his fantastic season and state championship performance.
Dixon finished the season with 1,986 yards and 29 TDs. He started the season at quarterback and passed for 53 yards and a TD before settling back into his natural running back role.
Dixon also was a great defender. He finished the season with 46 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.
He finished his career as the top rusher in Belfry history, a two-time state champion, a two-time state championship MVP and KFCA Mr. Football.
Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham — Bingham is one of the top talents in the state.
He is arguably the top offensive lineman in the state as well.
Bingham, along with Owen LeMaster, anchored one of the top offensive lines around. As an offensive lineman, Bingham doesn’t have stats to back up his selection, but just watching him play, his talent jumps out at you. Bingham inked to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
Phelps’ Landon Dotson — Dotson is one of the top offensive/defensive lineman around. Dotson is also athletic enough to lineup at tight end occasionally and haul in passes.
On offense, Dotson is a top notched blocker. He also caught four passes on the year for 42 yards.
But his defensive numbers jump out. On defense, Dotson had an huge season. Dotson finished the season with 133 tackles (14 tackles for a loss) and nine sacks.
All Mountain Player of the Year
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon — Dixon was the 2020 All Mountain Player of the Year and he follows it with his second straight award. Dixon’s state championship performance stuck in the minds of coaches and everyone who witnessed his great performance.
Dixon possesses speed and power in his running style. He is one of the fastest players around.
Dixon will do whatever it takes to win whether playing quarterback, running the ball 41 times in the state championship game and playing in the defensive backfield too.
Dixon is a special talent and ended his career at Belfry in style.
Congratulations to Belfry’s Isaac Dixon, the 2021 All Mountain Player of the Year.
All Mountain Coach of the Year
Johnson Central’s Jim Matney — The legendary coach passed due to complications from COVID-19 this season. Matney was one of the best coaches in the state over the duration of his career. He led the Golden Eagles to two state championships. Johnson Central got back to the state championship game this season and fell to Boyle County.
Coach Matney’s impact in Johnson County, Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the state will be felt for years and years to come.
All Mountain Coach of the Year finalists
Belfry’s Philip Haywood — Coach Haywood’s squad got off to an 0-5 start, but it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. The Pirates finished the season with a 33-28 win over Paducah Tilghman in the Class 3A state championship game.
It was one of the most impressive coaching jobs anywhere in the state from coach Haywood and his staff.
Pikeville’s Chris McNamee — Coach McNamee won his third state championship as coach at Pikeville. The Panthers played a tough schedule and the Panthers navigated it all the way to a 30-27 win over Russellville in the Class A state championship.
Pikeville was a great team in all phases and the Panthers didn’t let up after being upset in the second round last season.
Betsy Layne’s Jarredd Jarrell — In his first year, Jarrell helped lead the Bobcats to an 8-3 record.
Jarrell helped the Bobcats form into one of the most dynamic offenses in Class A.
Betsy Layne didn’t have a long playoff run as they were bounced out of the first round of the Class A playoffs by Paintsville.
Jarrell got off to a great start of his coaching career at Betsy Layne.
Perry Central’s Mark Dixon — In his second year at Perry Central coach Dixon helped lead the Commodores to a 7-4 record. Last season, Perry Central finished with a 3-6 record.
Dixon’s Commodores showed a lot of growth in his second season.
He’s laying the foundation to compete in Class 4A District 8 against the likes of Letcher Central and Johnson Central.
Dixon and the Commodores are on the right path in just his second year at the school.
All Mountain
First Team Offense
QB Isaac McNamee — Pikeville
QB Russ Osborne — Shelby Valley
RB Blake Birchfield — Pikeville
RB Harris Phelps — Paintsville
RB Jayden Newsome — Shelby Valley
RB Zack McCourt — Johnson Central
OL Grant Bingham — Johnson Central
OL Owen LeMaster — Johnson Central
OL Peyton Sayers — Pikeville
OL Mason Sayers — Pikeville
OL Cameron Hensley — Belfry
WR Zack Lockhart — Pikeville
WR Brady Robinson — Betsy Layne
WR Brady Bentley — Shelby Valley
WR Wade Hensley — Pikeville
TE Grant Scott — Pikeville
ATH —Chase Mims — Betsy Layne
ATH Tayvian Boykins — Pike Central
ATH Dylan Burdine — East Ridge
K Aaron Chang — Pikeville
All Mountain
First Team Defense
DL Landon Dotson — Phelps
DL Landon Hammock — Pikeville
DL Zach Savage — Belfry
DL Matt Davis — Paintsville
LB Caleb Lovins — Shelby Valley
LB Luke Ray — Pikeville
LB Josh Perkins — Perry Central
LB Mason Lemaster — Johnson Central
DB Max Johnson — Hazard
DB Andrew Ford — Hazard
DB Zayne Hatfield — Belfry
DB Ryleh McKenzie — Johnson Central
All Mountain Second Team Offense
QB Max Johnson — Hazard
QB Chanse McKenzie — Perry Central
RB Chase Price — Johnson Central
RB Matt Anderson — Pike Central
RB Tanner Kirk — Tug Valley
RB Colby Sparks — Martin County
OL Logan McCoy — Belfry
OL Parker Preece — Paintsville
OL Gavin Branham — Shelby Valley
Ol Dylan Boner — Johnson Central
WR Wade Hensley — Pikeville
WR Cade Miller — Perry Central
WR Shawn Howell — Betsy Layne
WR Isaiah Adkins — East Ridge
ATH Grant Rice — Johnson Central
ATH Hank Pelfrey — Hazard
ATH Zach Taylor — Paintsville
K Sawyer Crum — Johnson Central
All Mountain Second Team Defense
DL Kenzeth Ratliff — Phelps
DL Jesse McCoy — Johnson Central
DL Jacoby Thornsbury — Pikeville
DL Shawn May — Pike Central
LB Carter Akers — Prestonsburg
LB Devin DeRossett — Pikeville
LB Dalton Caudill — East Ridge
LB Curtis Jenkins — Magoffin County
DB Tyson Turner — Hazard
DB Austin Allen — Paintsville
DB Dylon Williams — Betsy Layne
DB Sam Wright — Pikeville
All Mountain
Third Team Offense
QB Lucas Litteral — Magoffin County
QB Carson Adams — Letcher Central
RB Buddy Marcum — Tug Valley
RB Matt Crum — Johnson Central
RB Ethan Jarvis — Prestonsburg
RB Kobe Eldridge — Perry Central
OL Brady Clark — Pikeville
OL Lucas Wyatt — Johnson Central
OL Chris Meek — Johnson Central
OL Brenden Whetsel — Shelby Valley
OL Ian Brashear — Hazard
WR Reese Music — Betsy Layne
WR Brad Howell — East Ridge
WR Ethan Bentley — Shelby Valley
WR Jonah Porter — Paintsville
ATH Caden Porter — Mingo Central
ATH Norman Kennedy — Mingo Central
ATH Dre Young — Belfry
K Mia Rouse — Hazard
All Mountain
Third Team Defense
DL Ethan Colegrove — Tug Valley
DL Dylan Glasscock — Mingo Central
DL Cameron Caudill — Hazard
DL Brayden Spears — Belfry
LB Isaiah Adkins — Belfry
LB Carson Wright — Pikeville
LB Hunter Griffie — Perry Central
LB Ryan Deaon — Hazard
LB Zane Deaton — Hazard
DB Xavier Rogers — Pike Central
DB Bryson Locklear — Phelps
DB Jordan Ratliff — Shelby Valley
DB Logan Reed — Pikeville
All Mountain
Honorable Mentions
Tug Valley
Dakota Ooten
Tanner Urcomis
Ashton Davis
Kyle Hodge
Mingo Central
Ashton Ooten
Kenneth Runyon
Preston Smith
Deucey Prater
Caden Porter
Hunter Collins
JC Lester
JR Perry
Belfry
Caden Woolum
Braxton Hatfield
Pikeville
Rico Perez
Aaron Slone
Johnson Central
Jacob Cain
Carter Conley
Mason Lawson
Paintsville
Pax Ramey
Martin County
Branson Smith
Dawson Mills
Jason Maynard
Caleb Costa
Madden Miller
Magoffin County
Ben Lafferty
Brayden Standifur
Grayson Whitaker
Pike Central
Eric Perez
Noah Iricks
Billy Bush
Phelps
Cainan Land
Corey Turmire
Will Gooslin
Brayden Chapman
East Ridge
Gabe Mullins
Zack Mason
Jo Jo Ratliff
Landon Robinson
Shelby Valley
Jesse Cook
John Luke Fields
Kyler Click
Logan Billiter
Dakota Belcher
Rafael Ascencio
Betsy Layne
Dakota Stumbo
Boston Hamilton
Jacob Carrer
Jaxson Burchett
Austin Tackett
Prestonsburg
Nick Porter
Reece Hamilton
Grant George
Jon Little
Dalton Elliot
Gavin Stephens
Jackson Shannon
Floyd Central
Max Martin
Blake Adams
Sheston Johnson
John Johnson
Brody Buck
BJ Peterson
Bryce Thacker
Landon Castle
Hazard
Dayvian Strode
Jondon Olinger
Jacob Fields
Perry Central
Elijah Gayheart
Nolan Wooten
Mason McAlarnis
Dawson Browning
Ashton Rice
Tyler Smith
Letcher Central
Hayden Brashear
Jonah Little
Nick Haning
Wyatt Ison
Keaton Day
Kolby Johnson
Caden Barnette
Trevor Branham
Jackson Meade