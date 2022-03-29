The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. 2022 All Mountain Basketball Teams were voted on by Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard. The All Mountain Team includes teams from the 15th Region, the 54th District in the 14th Region and Mingo County, W.Va.
Stats, team success, injuries and overall play are all factors in voting.
All Mountain Player of the Year Nominees:
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons: Samons had an incredible junior season and helped lead Pikeville to the Sweet 16 quarterfinals. Samons is a natural scorer and his shooting ability and size make him tough for opposing defenses to stop. He had a serious ACL injury last season, but rebounded with a great season and helped Pikeville win the All “A” Classic state championship and knock off North Laurel at Rupp Arena in the Sweet 16. Samons averaged 15.4 points per game to lead the Panthers. He shot an incredible 45.8 percent from three-point range (87 for 190) this season.
Betsy Layne’s Jordan Frazier: Frazier like Samons, also had a serious ACL injury last season, but recovered nicely this season. Frazier helped lead Betsy Layne to a 23-8 record. Frazier led a talented Betsy Layne squad by averaging 19 points per game. In the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament against Paintsville, Frazier had 32 points in the win.
Paintsville’s Colby Fugate: Fugate is a scorer. The Paintsville senior was one of the top scorers in the mountains. He has the ability to score points in a hurry. Fugate averaged 23.2 points per game. Fugate has been one of the top players in the region since his freshman season.
Pikeville’s Keian Worrix: Worrix was the missing piece to the puzzle for the Panthers. Worrix allowed Laithan Hall go back to his natural position and help round out Pikeville’s starting five. Worrix was one of the best ball handlers and a defensive menace for Pikeville. Worrix stole the show at the Sweet 16 for the Panthers with his speed and ability to get to the basket and finish. He emerged as one of the top guards in the state.
Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove: Colegrove was an inside threat for the Panthers. He was a force down low and could score on any possession. Colegrove was also a high level rebounder. Tug Valley had a successful season and Colegrove was a big part of that.
All Mountain Player of the Year:
Pikeville’s Keian Worrix: Worrix had a big impact on Pikeville this season. He was a big reason the Panthers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, All “A” Classic state championship, the 59th District championship, the 15th Region championship and the opening round of the Sweet 16.
Worrix was the talk of Rupp Arena at the Sweet 16. His mindset and competitiveness were second to none. He wasn’t the biggest player on the court, but he played like the biggest player on the court night in and night out.
All Mountain Coach of the Year Nominees:
Pikeville’s Elisha Justice: Justice helped the Panthers have one of the biggest years in school history. Pikeville finished the season with a 32-3 record.
Pike Central’s Eric Ratliff: Ratliff returned to the basketball court for the first time since 2013. Ratliff helped lead the Hawks to a 15-13 record. Pike Central won the 60th District Tournament and advanced to the 15th Region championship.
Perry Central’s Shannon Hoskins: Hoskins helped lead the Commodores to the Sweet 16 Tournament. The Commodores finished the season with a 29-5 record, the 54th District championship and the 14th Region title.
Shelby Valley’s Rodney Rowe: The Wildcats were young and didn’t have a lot of expectations coming into the season. Rowe helped the Wildcats finish with a 16-10 record. Look for the young Wildcats to build off their great season with a young lineup next season.
Betsy Layne’s Derek Newsome: Newsome led the Bobcats to a 23-8 record and the 58th District championship. The Bobcats had an explosive team with a lot of talent. Betsy Layne advanced to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship and picked up a win over last season’s 15th Region champion Paintsville in the opening round of the region tourney.
Tug Valley’s Garland “Rabbit” Thompson: Thompson and the Panthers had another successful season. The Panthers fell just short of reaching the West Virginia Class A state tournament, but still had a strong season.
All Mountain Coach of the Year:
Pikeville’s Elisha Justice: Justice and the Panthers had a great season winning the All “A” state championship. The Panthers also gave eventual Sweet 16 state champion George Rogers Clark a fight in the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
All Mountain First Team
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons
Paintsville’s Colby Fugate
Betsy Layne’s Jordan Frazier
Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove
Martin County’s Brady Dingess
Pikeville’s Nick Robinson
Pike Central’s Josh Du Toit
Pikeville’s Laithan Hall
Belfry’s Sal Dean
Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson
All Mountain Second Team
Belfry’s De’Mahje Clark
Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard
Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims
East Ridge’s Eli Sykes
Perry Central’s Landon Napier
East Ridge’s Isaac Woods
Pike Central’s Jaylen Rigdon
Mingo Central’s Joey Gollihue
Paintsville’s Connor Fugate
All Mountain Third Team
Pike Central’s Jaden Stewart
Mingo Central’s Preston Smith
Johnson Central’s Ryleh McKenzie
Betsy Layne’s Andrew Kidd
Mingo Central’s Jarius Jackson
Perry Central’s Tyler Day
Hazard’s Jamell Hazell
Pikeville’s Tate Walters
Lawrence County’s Trenton Adkins
Honorable Mention
Phelps
Landon Dotson
Hayden Mounts
Mason Prater
Mingo Central
Justin May
Matt Hatfield
Jake Cline
Tug Valley
Ashton Davis
Caden Hale
East Ridge
Braxton Stanley
Eli Rose
Jonathan Mills
Shelby Valley
Russ Osborne
Caleb Lovins
Chaz Brown
Collier Fuller
Pikeville
Heath Jarrell
Alex Rogers
Lukas Manns
Pike Central
Peyton Compton
Belfry
Tykee Peterson
Bol Kuir
Jonathan Banks
Johnson Central
Grant Rice
Ryan Rose
Paintsville
Braxton Tharp
Baron Ratliff
Betsy Layne
Shawn Dee Howell
Cameron Pente
Floyd Central
Ronnie Sammons
Braden Moore
Eric Burke
Tanner Hall
Prestonsburg
Caleb Lawson
Jacob Slone
Kaden Allen
Grant Varney
Lawrence County
Anthony Johnson
Will Lafferty
Andrew Bloomfield
Martin County
Jordan Dalton
Luke Hale
Magoffin County
Aiden Barnette
Ben Lafferty
Zane Whitaker
Hazard
Max Johnson
Andrew Ford
Dawson Duff
Perry Central
Lanse McKenzie
Rydge Beverly
Dylan Brock
Buckhorn
Hayden Neace
Jacob McCoy
Austin Riley
Cameron Caudill
Jenkins
Austin Johnson
Isaiah Adams