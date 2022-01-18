Pikeville’s defense just wears opponents down.
The stingy and relentless Panther defense stepped up again Saturday night to help Pikeville pull out a 67-55 win over Betsy Layne in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville’s defense caused 16 Betsy Layne turnovers and the Panthers outscored the Bobcats 19-4 in points off turnovers during the game.
The Panthers won their second straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Betsy Layne jumped out to a 9-5 lead early.
Pikeville fought back and Rylee Samons knocked down a three to beat the first quarter buzzer to give the Panthers a 16-15 lead after the first quarter of play.
Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds.
Jordan Frazier scored with 5:58 left in the first half to give Betsy Layne a 21-17 lead.
Pikeville’s Keian Worrix answered as he scored and was fouled with 4:58 left; he knocked down the free throw to cut Betsy Layne’s lead to 21-20.
Laithan Hall came up with a steal for Pikeville. Hall found Worrix on the fastbreak and Worrix scored and was fouled again with 2:52 left in the first half; Worrix knocked down the free throw to give the Panthers a 27-25 lead.
Nick Robinson scored with 2:22 left to push Pikeville’s lead to 29-25.
Frazier split a pair of free throws for the Bobcats with 59 seconds left in the half to cut the halftime lead to 29-26.
Worrix hurt his ankle at the end of the half. But the senior gutted it out and came back out in the third quarter.
Hall scored Pikeville’s first nine third quarter points as the Panthers held a 40-36 lead with 4:00 left in the quarter.
Tate Walters extended the Panthers’ lead to 43-36 by knocking down a three. Samons followed with back-to-back baskets for Pikeville to push the lead to 47-36. Walters followed with another basket as the lead grew to 49-36 with just 1:00 left in the third quarter.
Pikeville held a 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Frazier scored with 5:54 left in the fourth to cut the Pikeville lead to 51-44.
Hall answered with a three and a basket with 3:40 to push the Panther lead to 58-44.
Betsy Layne couldn’t get back in the game as Pikeville held the Bobcats off for a 67-55 win.
Hall finished with 16 points and three steals for Pikeville. Worrix added nine points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Walters followed with nine points, four rebounds and four steals. Robinson added eight points and eight rebounds.
Frazier led the way for the Bobcats with a team-high 20 points. Chase Mims added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. He also added four assists, a block and a steal. Nicholas Howell knocked down three threes on the night and finished with 11 points and three steals. Andrew Kidd and Cameron Pente each finished with three points. Betsy Layne was again without Brady Robinson.