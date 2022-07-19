It’s the All-Star Break for Major League Baseball.
It’s a time to stop and let the fans have couple of days to see the best of the best from the American and National Leagues to compete against each other.
Sunday night was the MLB Draft.
I’d never watched a single second of the draft, but I figured I’d check it out.
It was a good draft.
A lot of interesting tidbits from the next generation of stars on the horizon.
The MLB Draft might be the biggest crap shoot of any major sports draft.
Most of the names you will never hear of at the big league level.
But for some reason, I watched last night.
It was a really good draft.
The No. 1 pick by the Baltimore Orioles was Jackson Holiday.
Many fans will remember his dad Matt Holiday.
That turned out to be a bit of a theme for the night.
Players getting drafted with a MLB bloodline ties.
The No. 2 pick was Druw Jones. Jones was drafted by Arizona. And like Holiday, his dad was a former major leaguer as well. Druw is the son of former Atlanta Braves’ star Andruw Jones.
The third pick was the first wrinkle in the draft as all the experts thought the first five to seven picks would all be hitters. Texas took Kumar Rocker to throw a bit of a monkey wrench in the draft.
From there it got really interesting.
Pittsburgh took Termarr Johnson who a few experts thought could go anywhere in the Top 5 picks.
A lot of the names I didn’t recognize because a lot of the draft is high school kids. I recognized some of the names from listening to Perfect Game analysis of potential picks. (If you read the feature on Bash Ryan, you’ll hear Perfect Game mentioned in that story as well.)
At No. 17, the Philadelphia Phillies took Justin Crawford. Crawford is the son of Carl Crawford.
The Reds were picking at 18 and I was a little disappointed they didn’t get a chance to take Crawford.
But the Reds took Cam Collier No. 18 overall.
The experts on the show all said it was the steal of the draft.
They all said he could’ve very easily been the No. 1 pick and nobody would’ve questioned it.
As a Reds fan, it was good to see the team take the best available player.
In reality what will probably happen. The team will keep him in the farm system until he’s about 25.
That way they can keep him on the cheap rookie deal for the next six years.
Then a year or two in, they’ll probably trade him for pennies on the dollar and start the process back over.
Most of the Reds prospects stay in the minors for too long, especially compared to other organizations.
Then when they get called up, they’ll get traded away for next to nothing to a contender.
Just another reason why MLB needs to restructure things and implement a salary cap.
The rich stay rich in the MLB and the small market teams act as their farm systems.
Well, that’s not the Reds’ biggest problem.
The biggest problem is the owners who don’t care about winning.
But this column was about the All-Star break until I fell off the rails for a second.
So the home run derby kicked off the All-Star break Monday night.
I’m not sure who won, but I’ll be rooting for Pete Alonso.
Let me explain why.
So me and some friends decided to do a friendly bet and draw do a blind draw of the participants.
There were eight contestants in the derby.
So we wrote their names down and put them in a hat.
We each drew a name and that was our contestant.
I drew Pete Alonso.
Alonso has to be one of the favorites because he is the two-time defending home run derby champion.
The seven other contestants besides Alonso were: Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez, Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez, Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna, Jr., St. Louis’ Albert Pujos, Texas’ Corey Seager, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and Washington’s Juan Soto.
There is a lot of talent.
Alonso has to be one of the favorites just because he is the two-time defending champion, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to win.
But doing the friendly draw makes the home run derby more interesting and gives each of us a reason to watch and pull for the guy we drew.
I’m hoping by the time you read this that Pete Alonso is the three-time defending champion.