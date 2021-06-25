As the softball season comes to a close, the awards start coming in.
Several area players made the All State list from the Kentucky High School Softball Coaches Association.
Softball is broken into three classes for All State.
The bottom one third of schools in enrollment marks Class A, while the middle one third in enrollment makes up Class 2A and the top one third enrollment constitutes Class 3A.
In Class A, Pikeville’s Emily Ford was named First Team All State.
Ford had an excellent season.
On the mound, the junior finished with a 27-8 record. She led the state in strikeouts with 400. She tossed 236 innings and ended the season with a 1.66 earned run average.
At the plate, she finished the season with 60 total hits. She had a .531 batting average, she hit eight home runs, had eight triples, 10 doubles and had 47 RBIs. She also stole five bases and scored 29 runs.
Ford had a season that was unmatched in the mountains.
Pikeville’s Kelcie Adams had a big season and she was voted Second Team All State. Adams tied Pikeville’s single season record for most hits with 67. Adams hit .523, she had one triple, five doubles and 15 RBIs. She also stole 28 bases and scored 44 runs.
In Class 2A, Magoffin County freshman Jaden Williams was voted Second Team All State. Williams pitched in 14 games and was 8-6 on the year. She struck out 88 batters in 71 and 2/3 innings of work and finished the season with a 1.95 earned run average. At the plate, Williams hit .563 with six home runs, a triple, nine doubles and 38 RBIs.
Magoffin County’s Emily Bailey was voted as Honorable Mention.
Bailey finished the season with a .523 batting average. She had one triple, one double and 14 RBIs. She scored 45 runs and stole 11 bases.
In Class 3A, Johnson Central pitcher Chloe VanHoose was named Second Team All State. On the mound, VanHoose was 16-6 with three saves. She struck out 243 batters in 152 innings pitched. She had an earned run average of 1.57.
At the plate, VanHoose hit .312 with five doubles and and 23 RBIs. She stole a base and scored 39 runs.
VanHoose’s teammate Randi Delong was named Honorable Mention.
Delong had a huge season at the plate. As she finished tied in the state with the most home runs with 19. Delong hit .496 with 19 homers, 15 doubles and 56 RBIs. She finished the season with 63 hits. She stole 10 bases and scored 53 runs.