We’ve reached the point of the year where being a sports fan is like going to a good buffet: There’s something out there for everybody.
October means football, and for local high school fans, tonight means the end of the regular season. The playoffs begin a week from now and will roll throughout the entire month of November.
Fans of college football in the Commonwealth have a big day ahead of them tomorrow when the University of Kentucky pays a visit to Knoxville to play the surprising Tennessee Volunteers.
Many thought it was possible one of these teams would be ranked as high as third nationally when they hooked up this year. However, they probably thought it would be the Cats, not the Vols. Yet here we are on the eve of the game, and it’s Tennessee that’s on the cusp of the national playoffs with a record of 7-0.
The No. 19 Cats are a respectable 5-2, although many would also call that a disappointing record. Some thought this would be the season that Kentucky took an unblemished record all the way to Nov. 19 when it hosts Georgia.
Instead, losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina have the Cats in a position where it may take an upset or two the rest of the way to retain hopes of a New Year’s Day bowl game, with the more likely scenario being a trip to the Music City Bowl or another bowl closer to that level.
Apparently the folks in Vol Country are excited about this game as well. One secondary ticket market had the get-in price – the lowest price of a ticket available – at $244 at midweek.
Friday also brings us to the grand finale of baseball season when surprising Philadelphia visits Houston to begin the World Series. Many people think Houston – which hasn’t lost since the playoffs began – will roll through the Phillies, which were the sixth seed in the six-team National League playoffs when they began.
I expect it’ll be a little more interesting than that. For one thing, Philly can really hit the ball and when the Fall Classic returns to City of Brotherly Love on Monday, that place will be ready to come unglued. It’s my opinion that the fans took Atlanta completely out of its game and were the real difference in that series.
Combine that with the fact that Houston skipper Dusty Baker has been snakebit on occasions like this and you see why I think it’ll be far from a sweep. Then add in that Houston doesn’t have a winning record in World Series games played at home and it gets even more interesting.
Cap it off with this: Houston’s likely Game One starter Justin Verlander has done nearly everything a pitcher can do in his career, but he’s never got the win in a World Series opener.
All of that sounds like I’m leaning toward the Phillies, but I’m not. I still think Houston is the best team and has been for most of the season. I expect the Astros to win it all and Dusty Baker to finally get the champions crown that has eluded him in his managerial career.
If football and baseball aren’t your style, allow me to share with you my version of Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story.”
Today, the University of Pikeville women’s basketball team begins its 2022-23 season in Bourbonnais, Ill., where it will meet homestanding Olivet Nazarene.
While that may be a little far to travel to see a game, on Sunday afternoon Coach Tigh Compton will begin his third season as head coach of the Bears when they host Virginia-Lynchburg. That game is slated for a 3:00 p.m. opening tip at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Bears went 17-13 last season and opened the campaign with a convincing 91-55 win over the same VUL Dragons.
UPike returns starting guard Korbin Spencer and wing Jacob Brown. They have a host of talented newcomers in the mix, including five freshmen who played in the 15th Region last year. Among them are Pikeville graduates Keian Worrix and Nick Robinson.
As you can see, we’ve got a veritable smorgasbord over the next three days. It’s a little something for everybody. Pick and choose what you want, and let’s enjoy the festivities.
You can choose from football, baseball or basketball, or if you’re really ready to go, check out all three. It’s what being a sports fan is all about. This is a perfect weekend to be a sports nut, with high school, college and pro action all converging to form a perfect storm.
I’m a big fan of buffets, and friends, this one is right up my alley.