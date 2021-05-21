ROBINSON CREEK — Emily Ford played as close to perfect as anyone has ever played.
She was just one strike away from a perfect game Wednesday evening at Shelby Valley.
Facing the final batter to earn a perfect game, with a three-two count, Kyra Looney got the ball four and was rewarded first base.
That’s the only Shelby Valley player who didn’t sit down immediately after their at-bat and that broke up a perfect game for Ford.
But Ford finished with a no-hitter and the school single season record for home runs as Pikeville picked up a 2-0 win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the 59th District Tournament.
“It was it in my mind and I knew, it was just a tough one,” Ford said. “It was a close call, though.”
“In my opinion, she should’ve had a perfect game,” Pikeville coach Brandi Jo Howard said. “It was a tight strike zone, but overall, she pitched a great game.’
Ford finished by striking out 12 batters in her no-hitter.
At the plate, she was two for two.
“It was great to come out with the win, but obviously, it is also great to be able to crush goals,” Ford said. “I had set that as a goal and it was great to achieve that. It’s great taking the No. 1 seed into the district tournament.”
In the top of the first, she reached base on an error.
In the top of the third, Larren Collins walked to get on. With two outs, Ford hit a RBI single to left field to score Collins and give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.
After Ginna Jones drew a walk, Pikeville pinch-runner Taylor Ritz was thrown out at third to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Ford hit a leadoff solo home run to left field. It was Ford’s eighth home run of the season and set a new school record for most homers in a season at Pikeville.
Ford accounted for both of the Lady Panthers runs at the plate to add to a special all-around performance.
“I’m obviously, always proud of her (Ford),” Howard said. “I said it before, but it’s because of the hours of work and dedication that she has put into the game and it’s paying off. She’s been working for a while to break that record (the school home run record). I knew it would eventually happen, buy I’m just so happy for her that it happened tonight. Overall, the defense did do a great job behind her. She did a great job on the mound. Our sticks, we need to work to get them going a little more, but overall, getting the win and the No. 1 seed is a good day.”
Shelby Valley pitcher Lily Napier also pitched a great game for the Lady Wildcats. Napier gave up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Collins and Olivia Hall added the other two hits for Pikeville.
“It’s really just great to know that I was just one walk away from a perfect game,” Ford said. “It’s great to be able to achieve those goals. I always had that as a goal to achieve a perfect game. I still consider it a perfect game.”
“I do too because she earned it,” Howard said.
Pikeville (22-10) will enter the 59th District Tournament as the No. 1 seed and take on East Ridge in the first round. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to visit East Ridge at 6:00 p.m. Friday in regular season 59th District play.
“Regular season is just preparing for postseason,” Howard said. “Right now, it’s tough because we’ve played so many games, so we’re trying to work in some rest, but still make sure they’re staying healthy for the postseason, but we also want to face good competition. I was glad to see Lily (Napier) on the mound and get to face her today. I thought both teams played really well, but overall, I’m glad we got the win.”
Shelby Valley (9-16) is scheduled to host Jenkins in a double-header Friday at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.