If you’re a defender, good luck getting by senior offensive linemen Mason and Peyton Sayers.
The Sayers twins are the anchors of the Pikeville offensive line and they’re back for their senior seasons.
The two played instrumental parts in the Panthers’ Class A state championship run last season.
But they don’t feel as much pressure about repeating as you’d think.
“We don’t really have to deal with a bunch of pressure,” Mason Sayers said. “We’re all a bunch of seniors and we’ve dealt with that before, so with all of the experience we have coming back, it shouldn’t be a problem.”
“It’s just the expectation for us,” Peyton Sayers said.
When a state championship is the standard, what is pressure?
The Panthers lost a few players up front on the offensive line, but the duo thinks Pikeville will be just fine up front.
“We lost a couple of really good guys,” Peyton Sayers said. “Landon Hammock, for sure, but I trust our coaching staff. They’re going to get us right and put the right people in the spots they need to help us win.”
“We got a few young guys filling in,” Mason Sayers said. “They’re doing really well, so we should be alright.”
Last season was a dream year for the Sayers’ and Pikeville.
The state title win was a feeling of redemption for the two.
“It was great,” Mason Sayers said. “Obviously, there is nothing more you can do besides a state championship. All of the hard work we put in was worth it.”
“It was especially good after that heartbreaking loss we had to Hazard the year before,” Peyton Sayers said. “I just think it was more like redemption for us. Everyone was hating on us on all of these different sites and stuff and that didn’t really matter to us, we’ve seen it all and heard it all. We used everything as fuel and it worked.”
This year the duo will be looked upon as leaders up front.
Pikeville also has announced who the starting quarterback is after losing Isaac McNamee to graduation.
The duo will help ease the way whoever ends up at quarterback, though.
“We just want to lead by example,” Peyton Sayers said. “I like helping the young guys, so the more I can help them now, the easier it will be for them later on. That’s how I look it.”
Offensive linemen don’t always get a lot of spotlight because they don’t have stats to look at and they’re not the ones scoring TDs.
But they give the quarterback time to make throws and running backs holes to run through.
Blake Birchfield led the state in all classes in rushing last season.
That is an indicator of how effective the duo was up front.
Pikeville will have another tough schedule this season.
The Panthers open the season at Class 4A Corbin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 19 in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic. The Panthers follow by hosting Covington Catholic at 7:00 p.m. in the first game of the Pike County Bowl on Saturday, August 27 at Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex. The Panthers then visit Paintsville, host defending Class 3A state champion Belfry and host Class 2A powerhouse Lexington Christian. Pikeville rounds out non district play at home against Class 6A Madison Central. The Panthers then visit Sayre in district play on October 7. The Panthers follow with a rematch of the Class A state championship game from last year against Russellville and end the regular season by taking on district rival Hazard at home.
“We have a gauntlet in the first six weeks,” Mason Sayers said. “It’s always great to play in the Pike County Bowl, especially since we didn’t get to play in it last year. It’s going to be nice to have it back this year.”
“We love playing good competition,” Peyton Sayers said. “We don’t care who it is, we’ll play them. It’s obvious because we played some of the best teams in the state last year. It just makes us better and gets us ready for December.”
The twins are focused in on their senior seasons.
They aren’t too concerned with individual accolades, they just want another championship.
“For me, it’s just about winning state to be honest,” Peyton Sayers said. “That’s all that matters to me. If I can get my school paid for on top of that, that’s all that matters. Getting school paid for and winning state.”
“I’m not worried about personal accolades,” Mason Sayers said. “I’d rather win a third state title and then worry about everything else later.”
