BUCKLEYS CREEK — Matt Anderson put on a show Saturday night at Pike Central.
And he only played in the first half.
Anderson led the Hawks to a 46-12 win over Pendleton County in the season opener.
Anderson kicked the night off in style.
On the first play from scrimmage, he took the ball 80 yards for a TD to put the Hawks up 7-0 11:40 left in the first quarter.
Pike Central’s Isaac Blankenship recovered a Pendleton County fumble to give the Hawks the ball back. The Hawks couldn’t take advantage of the turnover as they turned the ball over on downs to give the Wildcats the ball back.
The Hawks got an interception on the next play. This time, Anderson broke loose for a 55-yard TD score to put Pike Central up 13-0 with 5:36 left in the first quarter.
Pike Central came up with another interception against Pendleton County.
That turnover set up Anderson’s third TD run of the game to push Pike Central’s lead to 19-0 with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
Pendleton County got on the scoreboard with 10:21 left in the first half after quarterback Wayne Grant threw a five TD pass to cut the lead to 19-6.
That score didn’t stop Pike Central’s momentum, though.
The Hawks answered as quarterback Daymon Scammell scored on a keeper with 10:56 left in the first half to push the lead to 25-6.
The Hawks then recovered the kickoff after Pendleton County bobbled the kick and Hawk special team player delivered a hard hit to him to jar the ball free.
That set up Anderson’s fourth TD run of the game to push the lead to 32-6.
Anderson punched the ball in one more time late in the first half as the Hawks took a 39-6 lead into the halftime break.
Cameron Flannery scored Pike Central’s final TD of the game with 5:16 left in the third quarter. That score gave the Hawks a running score.
Pendleton County added a score after that, but the game was already out of reach.
Besides Anderson’s big night, Scammell was three for eight passing for 25 yards. He added 107 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Flannery added 92 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Lukas Varney rushed for 17 yards for the Hawks and Cole Humphries added 11.
The Hawks finished with 482 rushing yards on the night.
Pike Central finished the game with 507 total yards of offense.
Peyton Owens had two catches for 24 yards to lead the Hawks and Malachi Deramus had one catch for one yard.
On defense, Jason Chapman led the Hawks with six tackles and a sack.
Humphries and Zack Brooks each forced a fumble for the Hawks’ defense. Flannery recovered both fumbles.
Lane Adams and Kenson Childers each came up with an interception for Pike Central.
The Hawks finished the night by forcing four turnovers.
Pike Central (1-0) is scheduled to take on Shelby Valley Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the final game of the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl at Pikeville’s Hambley Athletic Complex.