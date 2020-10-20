BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central’s Matt Anderson should’ve just build a house in the end zones at the Hawks Nest Saturday night.
Anderson lived in the end zones as he scored nine rushing TDs to set a new state record in Pike Central’s 82-52 win over Magoffin County in Class 3A District 8 action.
Anderson also had 409 rushing yards to go along with his record-setting TD performance.
In other football terms, he had a dream fantasy football performance as well.
Anderson wasn’t eligible to be on someone’s roster.
What does that mean in fantasy football terms?
That would’ve equated to 94.9 points.
That’s a jaw dropping performance no matter how you look at it and a game that Anderson will never forget.
“Man it was crazy,” Anderson said. “It’s something to me. I’ve always wanted to this. I’m just a sophomore and I’m just trying to get better out here. I feel like we did better on offense today. Our line was blocking really good and they allowed me to get those touchdowns.”
The previous record for most rushing TDs in a game was eight.
Magoffin County got the scoring contest started first. Quarterback Lucas Litteral found Grayson Whitaker for a 60-yard TD on the opening drive of the game. The Hornets scored on the two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
Pike Central answered on its first possession. Anderson scored Pike Central’s first TD of the game with 8:12 left in the first quarter on a 20-yard TD run to cut the lead to 8-6.
Anderson found the end zone for the second time on an eight-yard TD plunge. The Hawks scored on the two-point conversion to take a 14-8 lead.
Magoffin County scored with 11:05 left in the first half as Litteral rushed for a score. After the two-point conversion, the Hornets held a 16-14 lead.
Anderson put the Hawks back in front as he found the end zone from four yards out on his third score of the game to give Pike Central a 22-16 lead.
Anderson scored his fourth TD of the first half with 3:38 left to push the Pike Central lead to 28-16.
After the Hawk defense forced Magoffin County to turn the ball over on downs, Anderson busted loose for a 55-yard TD with 2:00 minutes left in the first half. Anderson’s fifth score of the night was followed by a two-point conversion to give Pike Central a 36-16 lead.
Anderson wasn’t finished scoring in the first half.
He scored on another long TD run with just 40 seconds left to push the lead to 44-16. That was Anderson’s sixth TD of the night.
“It makes everything easier on me,” Anderson said. “I like those long runs, you know, it just makes me feel good running for those big touchdowns. I get to celebrate with my linemen and I just appreciate them a lot.”
Aiden Barnett answered as he returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD before the half to cut the Hawks’ lead to 44-24 at the halftime break.
Pike Central failed to score during an offensive possession to open the third quarter of play.
Magoffin County took advantage and Litteral found Grayson Whitaker for a 34-yard TD pass. Magoffin County cut the lead to 44-32 after the two-point conversion.
Anderson scored his seventh TD on the night with 1:11 left in the third quarter to push the Pike Central lead to 52-32.
The Hawks forced the Hornets to fumble the ball on their next possession.
Pike Central recovered the ball.
That set up another score.
This time, quarterback Tayvian Boykins got in on the action as he scored his first TD of the game to give the Hawks a 60-32 lead over the Hornets.
Magoffin County answered as Litteral found Caleb Wilson for an 11-yard TD pass with 11:20 left to play. The Hawks held a 60-38 lead.
The Hornets recovered the ensuing onside kick. This time, Litteral found Barnett for the TD. That cut the Pike Central lead to 60-44.
Pike Central responded as Boykins scored his second TD of the night. He broke loose for a 16-yard TD run with 7:43 left to play. That pushed the Pike Cenrtral lead to 68-44 after the two-point conversion from Keegan Bentley.
Anderson tied the state TD lead with his eighth score of the night. He scored from eight yards out. That pushed the lead to 75-44.
Magoffin County added another score after Anderson’s eighth TD run of the night.
Anderson answered with the record breaking TD with 4:26 left to play. His final strike of the night came on a 29-yard scamper.
On the night, Pike Central rushed for 797 yards. After adding the 14 passing yards, the Hawks finished with 811 total yards of offense.
Boykins rushed for 235 yards and two TDs; he also competed all three of his pass attempts for 14 yards. Bentley followed with 95 yards rushing on nine carries. Eric Perez finished the night with 43 rushing yards on six carries and Noah Iricks had two carries for 15 yards.
Iricks caught two passes for 11 yards and Bentley hauled in a three-yard catch.
Iricks led the team with 11 total tackles. Elijah Layne forced a fumble and recovered it and also came up with an interception for the Hawks. Andrew Wood also forced and recovered a fumble for the Hawks.
Litteral had a good game for the Hornets. He was 18 of 37 passing for 239 yards and four TDs with an interception. He also rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Whitaker led the receivers with six catches for 119 yards and two TDs. Barnett had six catches for 71 yards and a score.
Pike Central (3-3, 2-1 district) is scheduled to visit Belfry at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
