The All Mountain Team includes teams covered in the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald. The All Mountain Team was voted on by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Joshua Blankenship.

Boys Player of the Year

Candidates:

Colby Fugate    Paintsville

Cory VanHoose    Johnson Central

Wade Pelfrey    Hazard

Jordan Frazier    Betsy Layne

Rylee Samons    Pikeville

Player of the Year:

Wade Pelfrey

Coach of the Year Candidates:

Derrick Newsome    Betsy Layne

Mark Thompson    Belfry

Landon Slone    Paintsville

Brody Justice    East Ridge

Rodney Rowe    Shelby Valley

Coach of the Year:

Landon Slone    Paintsville

All Mountain First Team

Colby Fugate    Paintsville

Cory VanHoose    Johnson Central

Rylee Samons    Pikeville

Jordan Frazier    Betsy Layne

Isaiah May    Johnson Central

Braxton Tharp    Paintsville

Keian Worrix     Shelby Valley

Brady Robinson    Betsy Layne

All Mountain Second Team

Sal Dean    Belfry

Josh Du Toit    Pike Central

Chase Mims    Betsy Layne

Connor Fugate    Paintsville

Isaac Woods    East Ridge

Brady Dingess    Martin County

Bol Kuir    Belfry

Kaden Robinson Shelby Valley

Aden Barnett    Magoffin County

All Mountain Third Team

Rydge Beverly     

Perry Central

Bryce Adkins        Pike Central

Jaylen Rigdon    

Pike Central

Eli Rose        East Ridge

Christian Collins    Buckhorn

De’Mahje Clark    

Belfry

John King        Johnson Central

Laithan Hall        Pikeville

Honorable Mention

Hazard

Andrew Ford

Samuel Shoptaw

Jarrett Napier

Perry Central

Tyler Day

Lanse McKenzie

Dylan Brock

Magoffin County

Isaiah Slayer

Ben Lafferty

Grayson Whitaker

Martin County

Luke Hale

Jacob Butcher

Paintsville

Jaxon Watts

Baron Ratliff

Johnson Central

Ryleh McKenzie

Prestonsburg

Ryan Rose

Will Gullett

Grant Justice

Betsy Layne

Andrew Kidd

Floyd Central

Ronnie Sammons

Braden Moore

Brody Buck

Lawrence County

Cody Maynard

Trenton Adkins

Jenkins

Austin Johnson

Keegan Bentley

East Ridge

Jon Mills

Eli Sykes

Hunter Damron

Braxton Stanley

Shelby Valley

Zack Johnson

Russ Osborne

Chaz Brown

Pikeville

Nick Robinson

Alex Rogers

Lukas Manns

Zac Lockhart

Phelps

Jaeshon Nugent

Mason Prater

Keandre Galaurb-Jackson

Landon Dotson

Belfry

Tyler Chaffin

Ben McNamee

Pike Central

Kasope Lawrence

Latee Childers

