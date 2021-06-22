The baseball season officially came to an end over the weekend as Trinity captured the state title.
But with the end of the season, some of the area players ended up in ranked the Top 25 in the state in different categories.
Pikeville’s Tait Lakin was ranked No. 10 in strikeouts this season. The lefty hurler struck out 104 batters.
Hazard pitcher Patrick Sawyer finished ninth in the state in wins with nine. He finished the season with a 9-1 record.
Sawyer also finished seventh in the state in innings pitched with 70 innings of work this season. Johnson Central lefty hurler Cameron Kelsey also finished ranked No. 17 in the state in innings pitched with 65.
Belfry pitcher Parker Hall finished ranked No. 13 in saves with three on the season.
Moving onto the offensive side of the plate, Belfry’s Gage Fields finished ranked No. 24 in runs scored with 48.
Prestonsburg’s Brayden Slone finished ranked 23 in batting average. Slone hit an incredible .493 on the season.
Johnson Central’s Ryan Sartin-Slone finished 20th in hits with 51 on the season.
Pike Central’s Keegan Bentley has an uncanny mixture of power and speed for a hitter. That helped him finish the season ranked No. 22 in triples with five.
Paintsville’s Gunner Collins and Perry Central’s David Elkins both had a lot of control and a good eye at the plate this season. Collins and Elkins both finished the season by drawing 33 walks. Collins finished ranked 11th and Elkins was ranked No. 13 in walks.