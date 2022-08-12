When defenders see Matt Anderson running down hill full speed at them, they either can get out of the way or get run over.
Anderson is a big bruising running back for Pike Central and he will be entering his senior season with the Hawks.
Last season, Anderson had a knee injury that plagued him all season.
He only played in eight games for Pike Central last season.
The Hawks had a tough 2021 season, but should be more comfortable in Ronn Varney’s second season as head coach.
Plus Anderson is healthy.
“I believe we’ll do pretty good,” Anderson said. “We have some open spots because last year we lost a lot of seniors. I believe this year is going to be exciting to see what everybody does and how everybody steps in does their job. It’s going to be really fun getting that first scrimmage tomorrow against Perry (Central).”
Anderson is quick to give compliments to his offensive line and he thinks the Hawks will be good up front this season.
“We’re looking pretty good up front,” Anderson said. “We have some really good linemen like Ethan Justice. He’s a really nice player and he’s really big and creates gaps and stuff. We can get through them because really a big semi could get through them. I think we’ll be really good on the line this year. Zach Brooks has been to a lot of camps this year and he’s been handling people at the camps too. I think we’ll be pretty good.”
Anderson rushed for 1,052 yards and 12 TDs last season on 154 carries as opposed to his sophomore season when the tailback rushed for 1,395 yards and 21 TDs on 170 carries (in nine games).
“Last year was really difficult for me were I hurt my knee,” Anderson said. “It was always in the back of my mind. Every time I ran, I was like, ‘I hope I don’t hurt my knee.’ It didn’t hurt too bad, but it was always there. This year, I have slimmed down a little bit and I’ve got a lot more conditioning in, so hopefully when I get back in there, it’s going to be a new Matt.”
Because of his knee injury last season, Anderson couldn’t ever fully get into the shape he wanted to.
This season, he has dropped around 20 pounds and is looking to be in the best shape of his football career.
“I didn’t get to showcase myself much last year against some teams,” Anderson said. “I didn’t even get to play in the Pike County Bowl. This year, it’s going to be my last year as well, so I really want to show what I can do. I just want to show everybody who I am and what I can do.”
The Hawks are scheduled to open he season at home against Pendleton County Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Pike Central follows in Week 2 by taking on Shelby Valley in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Anderson didn’t play in the bowl game because of his injury last season, but he is looking forward to playing in front of the big crowd and closing out the bowl against the Wildcats this season.
“A couple of weeks ago, I saw we were going to play the last game, so I got really excited about that,” Anderson said. “There is going to be a lot of people down there and last year, I didn’t get to play, so I’m really excited to get down there and show everybody from this area what I can do. Hopefully, we’ll beat Valley.”
Anderson just wants to win.
Everything else will fall into place. He just wants to make a deeper playoff run with the Hawks in his senior season.
“I’d really like to get out of district this year,” Anderson said. “Goal-wise, I really just want to help the team. Goals will come, but right now, I’m really focused on helping the team get to the playoffs and hopefully get past Belfry and make it to region.”