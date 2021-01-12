Every time Shelby Valley and Pikeville play the game means something.
In just the third game of the season, the two were playing for the rights to claim the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Shelby Valley came away with the 53-44 win over the Lady Panthers and their second straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
The Lady Wildcats claimed back-to-back titles after wining the 15th Region All “A” Classic title last year as well.
Shelby Valley will advance to the All “A” Classic state championship in Richmond’s McBryer Arena. The state tournament will take place February 16-21.
The Lady Wildcats will take on the 11th Region champion.
Pikeville’s Mackenzie Maynard opened the game with a three.
Shelby Valley junior point guard Cassidy Rowe fired back with a pull up jumper. Rowe then found Kyra Looney to give the Lady Wildcats the early lead.
Maynard scored Pikeville’s first seven points of the game.
After Maynard scored with 4:38 left in the first to give Pikeville a 7-6 lead, the Lady Wildcats scored six straight. Cassidy Rowe hit another pull up jumper and a basket. Zoee Johnson finished off the 6-0 run with a basket to give Shelby Valley a 12-7 lead. Trinity Rowe fired back with a three, but Looney answered with a three of her own as the Lady Wildcats held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter of play.
Cassidy Rowe was aggressive offensively the whole game and opened the second quarter with another basket to push the lead to 17-10. She followed with a steal and layup as the lead grew to 19-10.
Cassidy Rowe finished with a game-high 28 points, five steals and five assists.
It was Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe who knocked down back-to-back threes with 5:52 left to cut the lead to 19-16.
Cassidy Rowe knocked down a three with 1:17 left in the first to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 28-19.
Maynard knocked down a late three to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 28-22 at halftime.
Pikeville’s Maynard and Trinity Rowe scored all 22 of the Lady Panthers’ first half points.
Elswick opened the third with a three and then a basket down low followed by a three from Cassidy Rowe to push the lead to 36-22 with 6:07 left in the third.
Pikeville answered as Maynard scored down low and then Kristen Whited knocked down a three. Trinity Rowe followed with a three at the 3:37 mark to cut the lead to 38-30.
Pikeville’s Kylie Hall scored inside and then their other Kylie Hall knocked down a three followed by a pair of free throws from Maynard to cut the lead to 42-37 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Trinity Rowe opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 42-39 with 5:17 left.
Shelby Valley answered a pair of free throws by Cassidy Rowe and then Cassidy Rowe found Jazzy Meade for a layup to push the lead to 46-39.
Maynard answered with a basket at the 4:28 mark.
Maynard finished with a team-high 19 points for Pikeville. Trinity Rowe added 14 points.
Shelby Valley answered with back-to-back baskets from Zoee Johnson and Cassidy Rowe to push the lead to 50-41.
Maynard knocked down a three to keep Pikeville alive, but Cassidy Rowe put the game away knocking down three out of her last four free throw attempts to put the game away.
Elswick added nine points for Shelby Valley in the win. Johnson followed with six and Looney scored five. Kelsey Owens added a three and Meade scored two.
Besides Maynard and Trinity Rowe, Whited scored six for the Lady Panthers. Kylie Hall scored three and Kylie Hall added a basket.
Shelby Valley (3-0) was scheduled to visit Lawrence County last night and then host Pikeville Thursday night in 59th District action.
Pikeville (2-1) is scheduled to meet Jenkins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in 59th District action and then visit Shelby Valley in another big 59th District game.
Pikeville 73,
Prestonsburg 28
Once Pikeville picked up its press in the second quarter, it was all over for Prestonsburg in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
Pikeville rolled off a 22-3 run to end the first half and take a 42-14 lead into the halftime break.
That put the game away as the Lady Panthers got a running clock on the Lady Blackcats early in the third quarter.
Trinity Rowe and Mackenzie Maynard led the way for Pikeville scoring 17 points each.
Emma Ratliff, Kristen Whited and Kylie Hall each added eight points; Ratliff pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and had several steals for the Lady Panthers. Madison Thacker finished with seven points, while Rylee Theiss and Lieghan Jackson each scored four points apiece.
Pikeville was 29 for 66 from the field on the night (43.9 percent).
The Lady Panthers were seven of 22 from three-point land (31.8 percent).
Pikeville out rebounded Prestonsburg 31-21.
Faith Lazar and Alivia Slone led Prestonsburg with five points apiece. Abby Goble added four. Alexis Skeens and Allison Howard each scored three points. Maggie Nelson and Shae Robinson chipped in with two points each.
Pikeville held the Lady Blackcats to 23.7 shooting from the field (nine of 38).
Prestonsburg made three of its 10 three-point attempts on the night, though.
——
Pikeville — Trinity Rowe 17, Mackenzie Maynard 17, Emma Ratliff 8, Kristen Whited 8, Kylie Hall 8, Madison Thacker 7, Rylee Theiss 4, Leighan Jackson 4.
Prestonsburg —Faith Lazar 5, Alvia Slone 5, Abby Goble 4, Alexis Skeens 3, Allison Howard 3, Maggie Nelson 2, Shae Robinson 2.
Shelby Valley 59,
Paintsville 23
Shelby Valley opened the game with a 9-0 run and never looked back as the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 59-23 win over Paintsville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday night.
Paintsville’s Ava Hyden stopped the bleeding with a three to cut the lead to 9-3 with 3:38 left in the first quarter.
Zoee Johnson followed with two baskets to end the first quarter and give the Lady Wildcats a 13-3 lead at the end of the first.
Kali Mulcahy opened the second quarter with a three for Paintsville to cut the lead to 13-6. The Lady Wildcats answered with nine straight before Abby Maynard hit another three for the Lady Tigers to cut the lead to 22-9.
Shelby Valley held a 24-10 halftime lead.
Kyra Looney led the way for Shelby Valley with a game-high 16 points. Johnson followed with 14 points and five rebounds. Rowe scored 11 points dished out seven assists and had three steals on the night. Alyssa Elswick scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Kylie Alvin knocked down a three. Kelsey Owens and Laci Johnson each added two points each as well.
Hyden, Emilea Preece and Leandra Curnette each scored five points for the Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.