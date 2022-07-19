He has the perfect baseball name.
Bash Ryan.
That name is starting to make some noise around the baseball circles.
Pikeville freshman Ian “Bash” Ryan is making a name for himself on the traveling circuit in the two big scouting organizations. Ryan has competed in events for PBR (Prep Baseball Report) and Perfect Game USA.
But let’s rewind a bit.
Not too far, but to back in the spring.
Pikeville is in the All “A” Classic championship against Beechwood.
The Panthers have a 10-7 lead in the seventh inning.
Ryan gets the call for the save.
He steps up and delivers the save giving Pikeville the All “A” Classic state championship.
“When Coach (Simpkins) first told me to warm up, I wasn’t really nervous,” Ryan said. “I was feeling really good. I was confident. Then I got up on the mound and I just looked up in the stands and I saw everybody from Pikeville just sitting there and I was like, ‘This is it. This is what you’ve been working for.’ The nerves kind of got to me there, when I saw everybody up in the stands.
“I just kind of thought about the seniors on my team. They meant a lot to me and I thought of everything they’ve done, so I was like I have to do this for them because they put in a lot of work and you don’t want that to go down the drain because I had some butterflies in my stomach. I knew I had to lock in and make sure I got the job done.”
By picking up the save, he appears to be the only eighth-grade to ever pick up a save in the All “A” Classic state championship. He may also be the first eighth-grader to ever pitch in the championship game as well.
All “A” Classic’s Mike Reeves says in all of his statistics, it appears that Ryan is the only eighth-grader to ever get the save and pitch in an All “A” Classic state championship.
Pikeville Coach Shane Simpkins didn’t hesitate to put Ryan in during that situation and that confidence gave Ryan an extra boost of confidence in himself.
“His confidence in me gave me confidence because we were shorthanded on pitching anyways,” Ryan said. “We lost Tait Lakin, so we didn’t really have a lot of guys available, so he just told me at the start of the year that I was going to have to step up in situations like that. I was ready for it and when he called me for it, I was ready to get the job done.”
During his eighth-grade season, Ryan started a total of four games and pitched in 11 games total. He tossed 31 total innings of work and finished the season with a 3.39 earned run average. Ryan had a 4-1 record and picked up two saves; one of those saves came in Pikeville’s biggest win of the season. He gave up 34 hits on the season with 21 runs (15 earned), while striking out 40 batters and walking 15.
“It really helped me getting those innings,” Ryan said. “A lot of the times I played in relief. I didn’t get a lot of starts, but I think it is going to help my confidence going into next year because I already know what it feels like to be out there. I know high school ball now and I can prepare myself for even bigger situations.”
After the season, Ryan got really busy with a whole new season on the PBR and Perfect Game circuit.
In the Class of 2026, Ryan’s fastball came in at 83 miles per hour. That was 12 miles per hour faster than the 2026 class average. He landed in the top two percentile.
Ryan is a 6 foot 3, 170 pound freshman.
His travel teams this summer have been the NV Stars of Georgetown, 5 Star National of Baltimore, ZT Elite Midwest of Chicago and Canes SE of Abingdon.
In the last year he has played in the PG World Series, National PBR Championship and the PG National Showcase and maybe the biggest, the World Wood Bat Championship.
During the 2021/2022 season has got to travel to and participate in tournaments in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Panama City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Raleigh, Cincinnati, Louisville, Lexington and the Tri Cities of East Tennessee.
“The caliber of players that we play in travel ball are just as good or better than some local teams, especially in Pike County,” Ryan said. “I think having to face them day-in and day-out every single weekend is really going to help me with just better myself and getting used to high school guys.”
Earlier this summer, while playing for the NV Stars 14U team, Ryan impressed by throwing a two-hitter over six innings; but the most impressive thing about the outing was he struck out 14 batters over six innings.
Ryan is getting to perform in front of a lot of college coaches and scouts during the summer.
That has just helped his game tremendously.
“It’s driven me to get better and it’s helped me learn to carry myself as a player by keeping my cool if I’m not having a good game,” Ryan said. “I think just knowing that anybody can be watching has helped. Coach Simpkins has told me that you never know who’s out there watching and that’s really helped me that I carry myself well as a player. I think that has carried over in not just the way I play, but my attitude overall.”
PBR and Perfect Game are two of the biggest travel ball and scouting services that many of the top young players participate in.
If you watch the Major League Draft, most of the high school talent have participated in Perfect Game tournaments.
“I think, especially with PBR and everything, it’s a lot easier for me to get my name out there and show everybody the level I’m playing at. I have a lot of that on social media platforms and that’s where most of the coaches are doing their recruiting is from PBR and Perfect Game. When I perform well enough to on there on their Twitter and Instagram, it shows the coaches that I can play.
“I think Perfect Game has really helped me because it’s on a national level,” Ryan said. “Anytime you play in Perfect Game tournaments, people are going to be watching. The tournament that I’m getting ready to play in during the fall, The World Woodbat Championship, there are tons and tons of college coaches there. If you perform well there, that’s going to catch a lot of people’s attention.”
Ryan is learning and improving every game during the summer.
He thinks by the time next season starts, he’ll be confident that he can take on an even bigger role at Pikeville as a freshman.
“I think my confidence is going to be through the roof next year,” Ryan said. “I know that I’m going to have to step up even more because we’re losing our starting shortstop, Tate Walters, he was a senior. I know I’m going to have to step up and compete for that role and offensively too, I’m going to get a lot more at-bats this season. I’m ready for that and I think my confidence is really going to help me with my performance in that aspect.”
Ryan is more than just a pitcher, though.
He can swing the bat and is an every day player.
He can play anywhere in the infield, but seems to be more of a natural shortstop with his size and arm strength.
“I think my level of play will really improve since I will be an every day player,” Ryan said. Getting to play every single game instead of just coming in during relief once every two or three games. My hitting will improve because I’m going to get three at-bats every night, especially with the amount of games that Coach Simpkins schedules with us. It’s going to really help me.”
But before school starts, he still has a lot of playing to do on the travel circuit.
He’s looking forward to playing in the World Wood- Bat Championship once again this fall.
That is a big tournament with the best of the best young players compete and all of the top coaches and scouts come out to watch.
“From the start of school through the fall is really when the bigger tournaments start to heat up and you get to face those top notch all-year Florida teams and Georgia teams,” Ryan said. “That’s going to require me to reach a whole other level if I am wanting to compete with them. I think that’s going to help me. Another thing that I am really working on is getting faster. That’s kind of what Coach Simpkins and I talked about at the end of the year. I’m working on my footwork and getting faster is key, especially if I’m wanting to play in the infield. That’s really one of the big things you need is fast feet. That’s one thing that I’m going to be really working on.”
Bash Ryan.
It’s a baseball name.
One that is starting to get circulated more and more.
He got off to a great varsity start as an eighth-grader recording a save in Pikeville’s biggest game of the season.
He’s trying to keep building on moments and games to become the best player he can by the time he graduates in 2026.
Ryan is certainly off to a great start and it appears the sky is the limit for his talent and his future.