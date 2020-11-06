Things at UPike will look a lot different this season.
The Bears will have nearly a new roster.
Also at the helm will be a familiar face in a new role.
Tigh Compton will slide over a seat and go from being the associate head coach of the Bears to the head coach.
With the COVID-19 pandemic happening during this transition in the program, that adds a whole different challenge to the Bears this season.
“Taking over a program and thinking about, for a few years, how you wanted to do it when you got that opportunity, it’s not went like that at all from day one until now,” Compton said. “Recruiting was totally different. The dynamic of getting people to campus was totally different. The dynamic of preseason has been totally different from anything that we’ve ever experienced. The details have suffered more than anything else. We feel good about where we’re at and we feel good about how hard the guys are working and trying to get to where we need to be. There have been some whole picture type of things that have to go in first because of a lack of time and a lack of preparation and a lack of being able to work as much as we have in the past due to some of the precautions. Things may be a bit sloppier than our staff would like at this time. I do think our guys are working hard to get where we need to get to and we’re thankful above everything else that we get the opportunity to play.”
UPike’s season will tipoff Friday night at home at 6:00 p.m. against Rio Grande.
The women’s game for Friday night was canceled.
This season the Bears only return three players from last year’s roster, Jordan Perry, Korbin Spencer and Cheikh Ndiaye.
Perry has the most experience of the three as Ndiaye played a limited role last season and Spencer was a freshman who showed flashes of how good he could be last season.
“We don’t have a ton of that,” Compton said. “We have 12 new guys. We basically bought back two scholarship players in Jordan Perry and Korbin Spencer and everyone else besides Cheikh Ndiaye is new, so those guys have really stepped up and led by example. They understand the demands and expectations that we are going to have on them as a staff. They have done a great job of uniting the new guys who have come in and have tried to show them the ropes a little bit. They have been leaders in terms of what the expectations are here. We have a lot of guys who are really good at leading by example. They’re good workers and are ready to get out there and get it done. That’s been another dynamic that’s been tough in this climate. We’re having to learn each other as a staff and that’s all of us having to learn our new roles on the staff and we also have to learn an entirely new roster of players. Then you have to have the players learn each other and then our expectations from them as well. I think from what we’ve been dealt and what everybody has been dealt, I feel really good where we are at this point in time. It’s going to be a year where we are always playing catch up to where maybe, we’ve been at in the past. It’s going to be a different looking year. It’s definitely not going to be anything normal this season compared to seasons before.”
The Bears are used to a lot of turnover each season, but 12 new players is a bit more than usual.
But Compton and his coaching staff are preparing for the season as best as they can at the moment.
“Usually, we’re able to do a ton of team building things and team bonding type things because we were able to get together off the court,” Compton said. “Several times we would be able to get in and play some open gyms when you get on campus and start our workouts. Those workouts were continuous, until the start of the season and then our practice season starts. This year, we didn’t have a lot of that. We’ve not been able to get together as a group outside of our organized settings here and that is to limit possible exposure to potential virus issues. We’ve had to be creative in those regards. Our workouts started a little bit later. We had a quarantine situation here on campus and we were scheduled to start practice on a Monday by the next Wednesday, we had to send everyone home. So we didn’t see any of our guys for 21 days. We missed almost the first two weeks of scheduled practice because of potential virus issues. That set us back even more. You lose a week of workouts and two weeks of practice, which is what really put us behind the eight ball just a little bit in terms of details of things. We’ve been working very diligently and very hard. The guys have been extremely coachable. I think they understand the adversities that they feel they’re going to encounter throughout the year. Those adversities aren’t going to be anything unique to them and it’s going to be that way for everybody across the board, I think. They understand that. We talked about the ability to stay mobile and be flexible and understand that there is going to be some things that when we wake up that totally changes our game plan from when we went to sleep the night before just because of we may not have everyone there. Our guys and our staff have just taken a day-by-day approach and we’re ready to go to work with what we got. Regardless, we’re going to do it and try and make the best of it and do our best.”
Compton talked about the roster and the versatility of this team.
The Bears aren’t going to have the size that they’ve had down low in the past couple of seasons and will be guard oriented.
“We have 12 new players 10 of which are transfers,” Compton said. “We have two players who are redshirting in Josiah Patton and and Eli Foster. Josiah (Patton) is originally from Hopkinsville. He’s a junior college player who will be redshirting. Foster is a high school player from the Huntington, W.Va. area. The other 10 guys are ready to rock and roll. We’ve mentioned Jordan Perry and Korbin Spencer and Cheikh Ndiaye back as well. We have got a lot of guards. We are a little guard heavy and our post is going to be manned by Carl Campbell and Jacob Brown. Carl (Campbell) is a transfer from Frank Phillips College and Jacob Brown is a transfer from DII Fairmont State in W.Va. He initially played at Youngstown State as a freshman. Then looking to our guards, we have a ton of talented guards coming in. We have Malcolm Green who is a DII transfer who averaged over 17 points per game last year at his NCAA DII institution. Christian Sweazie is a JUCO point guard who came in and set tons of records at Hartford Community College, a place that has produced Dez Brown for us in the past and Anthony Smith if you go back further. We’ve had some good players from that institution. Taevon Horton is a guy who some Southern W.Va. folks may be familiar with. He played at Fairmont Senior and won a state championship. He was the state high school player of the year his senior year and went to West Virginia as a freshman before going JUCO last year and coming here this year. We have a ton of talent. Kenyon Stone is another JUCO transfer and Darius Love is another JUCO transfer. Logan Madden is a Kentucky kid who played his high school ball at South Laurel, he is a JUCO transfer from Sinclair Community College. There are so many of them and I’m sure I’m forgetting some of them. We’re really excited and think we’ve got a lot of talent. Getting everyone on the same page and getting them to play together is going to be the biggest piece to us finding success as a team, especially early in the season.”
Being smaller and having more guards will dictate the way UPike plays this season.
The Bears want to push the tempo, but they want to do it in a different style that basketball fans don’t usually see when thinking of up-tempo basketball.
“We hope to play fast,” Compton said. “That’s the plan. We think we have the ability to attack from the perimeter. We think that we have the ability to space the floor and create tempo. I think that we consider ourselves to be a dual tempo team. We want to play as quick and as effective offensively as we can. Defensively, we want to sit down and be disciplined and make teams try to score late in possessions and allow our speed and floor space to put pressure on them with our offensive game. We want to pressure on teams with our offense. When you think of an up-tempo team, you think of pressing, full court man and aggressive defense. I think you can do that the other way. I think you can be effective and efficient offensively and really play early in possessions and if you are successful, you put pressure on teams to feel like they need to score more frequently when they get the ball. That forces teams into tougher shots and maybe even quicker shots and helps our defense out. If we are able to rebound the ball, which is obviously a concern with a lack of a true post presence, but we do have good positional size on the wings. If we are able to rebound the ball and get out offensively, I like our chances. We hope to be uptempo, we hope to be aggressive, disciplined and tough. Those are the things that we are preaching and to get our program to represent year-in and year-out.”
Even though size is the strength of this season’s team, the Bears have three talented players inside.
The posts may have more range than in years past, though.
“I think we have a very different group of bigs this year,” Compton said. “Jacob Brown is very skilled and very cerebral. He can play on the perimeter and knock down shots from the perimeter. Carl Campbell is more in the line of a traditional post. He is 6 foot 10, 240 pounds. He has the ability to step outside and shoot the ball a little bit, but is much more effective around the rim. One of the other big guys who I didn’t mention before is Jamir Simpson. He’s a freshman and he is going to play a big role for us this year as a freshman. He’s going to be able to slide over and play a little bit of a hybrid four and maybe a small-ball five for us. The versatility that we have will allow us to space the floor. I think our guards really have the ability to shoot the ball and get hot at certain times from the perimeter. I think they are very well rounded. That’s what our staff set out to find. We didn’t want to be one dimensional in any position on the floor. We wanted as many guys who could dribble, pass and shoot, get paint touches and kick out and knock down open shots. We tried not to get too much one dimensional. We have a bunch of guys who can do a little bit of everything and we are going to rely on that. We don’t want to rely on one person to make all of our shots. We don’t to rely on one person to create all of our offense. We don’t want to rely on one person to get all of our rebounds. We want to do that as a collective group.”
The Mid South Conference is known for having teams with bigs who like to play physical.
The conference will have that again this season, but the Bears are approaching it in a new way.
“We’ll probably be a little undersized in the conference,” Compton said. “I know a lot of teams return a lot of size. While we may be different, we can be effective and be hard to guard and present some issues that may be tough for teams to figure out how to stop us. Defensively, we are going to be tough and gritty. We are going to have to use a group rebounding approach and we are all going to have to hit the glass. We are all going to have to come down on the possession and limit teams to one shot and get out and go. I think across the board, our talent level is where it needs to be in this conference. This year, it’s going to come down to more than ever, who brings the most capable and healthy guys to the gym. Who’s been able to prepare in full and not have days cut short or miss weeks at a time. Traditionally from a basketball standpoint, we will look to build on things throughout the season. We don’t want to be playing our best early in the season. We want to be able to continue to get in our reps and work on things as the year goes. Realistically at anytime, we could have a two-week shutdown and have to go back and start all over again. I think it is going to be more important than ever to reach our potential as soon as we can and try and stay there at all costs. We don’t want to rely on time to just make us better. That’s going to be a challenge for everybody to just figure out how we start over at times if we have to and not miss a beat. That’s going to be tough.”
Compton knew that he would have a lot of new challenges ahead this season taking over for Kelly Wells as head coach, but he never dreamed of the added challenges that pandemic has brought to the table in a year of change.
“The craziness is obvious to everyone,” Compton said. “There is a lot of changes with NAIA Basketball this season. A lot of casual fans may not understand. We went from two Divisions, Division I and Division II to one combined Division now. The National Tournament format has changed, so the only teams that go to Kansas City are the final 16 teams. You’ll play two National Tournament games at a different site. They’ve also instituted a strength of schedule and RPI ranking. The days of being able to get wins and stack wins are kind of over. We have to be cognizant of getting games that will bode well for the schedule and RPI rating. We are playing 28 games on the schedule. All are NAIA teams this year. There are no NAIA opponents on the schedule. We have added six conference games because we have three new conference teams. Six non-conference games in the past have now been replaced by conference caliber opponents. We’ve challenged ourselves in the non-conference. We have Rio Grande and we have Indiana University East on a neutral court. It’s going to be exciting. We’ve probably got the toughest schedule overall since I’ve been here, but there are a lot of reasons for it. It’s not us just coming out just to do it. There are a lot of reasons now that we need to get those kind of games to make the national tournament and put ourselves in the best position possible. Obviously, we have got to win some games to get there. There is just a lot of changes in the Mid-South Conference and across the landscape of NAIA basketball that are coinciding with all of the craziness that with have with COVID-19. It’s been a total year of change for us. It’s still to be determined with the best path to success with all of the changes with the new strength of schedule and RPI rating, but we’ll see how it goes and if we can win some games, we’ll be in good shape.”
With so many uncertainties with the season and the world right now, one thing for certain is that Compton, his staff and team will be ready to play and do things the right way.
UPike will look to kickoff another successful season Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena as the Bears host Rio Grande at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.