The battle at the line of scrimmage — that’s the matchup when playing Belfry.
Pikeville won that battle and the game last Friday night as the Panthers rolled to a 48-13 win over the Pirates.
It was Pikeville’s fourth straight win over Belfry.
The Panthers had a lot of excitement going into the game as they unveiled their new Jordan Brand jerseys.
That excitement was evident right away as the line opened a big whole and Blake Birchfield scored the game’s first TD on around a 50-yard run with 9:16 left in the first quarter.
Belfry answered with a big play of their own, though. Caden Woolum scored on a 56-yard TD run with 5:28 left to tie things up a 7-7 after the Aiden McCoy extra-point.
After that, it was all Pikeville.
Birchfield scored on an eight-yard TD run with just eight seconds left in the first quarter to push the lead to 14-7 after the Jacob Rogers extra-point.
Pikeville’s defense held on the next Pirates’ possession. The Pirates drove the ball deep into Pikeville territory, but on fourth and short, the Panthers’ Devin DeRossett stopped Belfry on fourth down. That turnover on downs gave the Panthers the ball back on their own 22-yard line.
It didn’t take Pikeville long to take advantage of the turnover on downs as quarterback Isaac Duty found Brenden Anthony for a 74-yard TD pass with 3:57 left in the first half to push the lead to 21-7.
Pikeville added to the lead before halftime as Birchfield scored his third TD of the game with 16 seconds left in the first half to push the lead to 28-7 at the break.
Birchfield led the Panthers with a big game. Birchfield finished the game rushing for 180 yards and four TDs on 26 carries.
“Once we get going, it’s hard to stop us,” Birchfield said. “I came out a little slow in the first few games. I was getting good yards, but not like last year. Now, I think we’re really hitting our stride and moving the ball a lot better than we were to open the season.”
“He’s (Blake Birchfield) what makes us go,” McNamee said. “He was the same way last year. We were able to do that early tonight and it opened up some things for Tayvian (Boykins) and Wade (Hensley). I also thought Isaac Duty played really well. He made some big time throws in some tough situations. Those guys came to battle and I’m just real proud of them.”
Pikeville’s defense forced Belfry to turn the ball over on downs to open the third quarter.
But Pikeville couldn’t take advantage of the turnover on downs and had to punt the ball. The Pirates muffed the punt and Pikeville recovered.
Belfry caught a break as the Pirates forced a Pikeville fumble and recovered with 4:49 left in the third quarter. The Pirates took over at their own 39-yard line.
Belfry couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity and punted the ball back to Pikeville.
The Panthers stalled out and had to punt once again, but the Pirates muffed another punt and Pikeville recovered with no time left on the clock in the third quarter.
Pikeville took over at the Belfry 40 and on the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter, Duty found Wade Hensley for a 40-yard TD pass to push the lead to 34-7.
Duty finished the game nine for 11 passing for 200 yards and two TDs.
“He’s special,” Birchfield said. “He’s a special kid. He’s young, but he’s still mature. We’ve been talking to him a lot since his freshman year. He’s learned so much, especially being under a player like Isaac McNamee who was a great mentor to him. He’s stepping up huge for us.”
Tayvian Boykins led the Pikeville receivers with six catches for 85 yards. Anthony followed with a 74-yard TD. Hensley added two catches for 41 yards and a score.
“The thing that you have to love about him (Tayvian Boykins) is that he doesn’t care where he plays,” McNamee said. “He wants to play. He wants to win. He’s just a competitor and super hard worker. Whatever his role is, he is just going to max it out and he’s an electric kid who can do a lot of good things when he gets the ball. We’re just tickled to death with his play.”
“We’ve added a weapon in Tayvian Boykins, so the past few games people haven’t been able to key on just one player,” Birchfield said. “So it opens up a lot of other weapons like me, Grant (Scott), Wade (Hensley) and even Tayvian (Boykins). It just opens up a lot for everyone. It’s a blessing to be with this O-line too. They can block about any play that anyone throws at us.”
Belfry didn’t quit though as Dre Young finished off a Pirate drive with a two-yard TD plunge with 6:38 left to play to cut Pikeville’s lead to 34-13.
Young finished the game with 42 rushing yards and a TD on 14 carries for Belfry.
“They (Belfry) do a really good job of establishing that fullback,” McNamee said. “With the twins, that is something that we talked about early, we don’t have the luxury of having a lot of line this year. We knew it’d be rough those first few games because you can condition all you want, but you have to play yourself into shape and those guys have done it. They’ve really worked hard at it. I’m really proud of them for stepping up and really the whole defense. I think we gave up two big plays that really hurt us, but as far as defense, we really buckled down and played good defense.”
Birchfield added his fourth and final TD of the game for the Panthers with 3:37 left as he scored on a 14-yard TD run.
The Panthers recovered the kickoff on the Belfry 28-yard line.
Blake Caudill scored with 2:25 left to push the Pikeville lead to 48-13 and set the game’s final score.
The Pikeville offense finished the game with 412 yards of total offense; 200 passing and 212 rushing.
Caudill finished the game with 28 yards rushing and a TD on three carries.
Anthony led the Pikeville defense with 20 tackles (two for a loss). Carson Wright followed with 17 (one for a loss). DeRossett added 16 tackles (one for a loss). Sam Wright finished with 11 tackles and Luke Ray added 10.
Belfry finished the game with 230 total yards of offense.
Belfry freshman quarterback Chase Varney was three for eight passing for 33 yards.
Woolum led the Pirates’ rushing attack with 93 yards and a TD on six carries. Ace Caudill added 42 yards on 10 carries. Cayden Varney finished with 17 rushing yards on seven carries and he added a six-yard reception. Braxton Hatfield added a three-yard run.
Steven Banks led the Belfry receivers with a 25-yard catch that was nearly a TD; Young finished off the drive after Banks was ruled out at the two-yard line. Aiden Burke also added a two-yard reception.
LesQues Strother and Blake Hurley led the Belfry defense with eight tackles each. Hurley also forced and recovered a Pikeville fumble.
Pikeville linemen Peyton and Mason Sayers led the charge up front for the Panthers on offense and defense.
McNamee talked about their importance of playing both ways.
“I’m really proud of our guys up front because we struggled a little bit in those first two games,” McNamee said. “Our guys continue to work and that’s a credit to them and Coach Allen and those guys really have them playing well. We still have a lot of work to do and they’ll get better. That’s where it all starts. Plus when you have someone like Blake Birchfield and Tayvian Boykins and those kind of guys to run behind them, it helps us out a lot.”
Pikeville (2-2) is scheduled to host Class 2A power Lexington Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday night
“That’s the thing, we continue to build and get better and that’s what we have to do next week,” McNamee said. “We have to get better in practice. It’s a totally different offense from what we saw here tonight. They’ve got a lot of athletes spread out on the field, but again, it comes down to playing your assignment and doing your job and playing together as a team. We’ll start figuring that out on Sunday to see if we can slow them down.”
Belfry (2-3) is scheduled to open Class 3A District 8 action next week on the road at Magoffin County at 7:30 p.m.