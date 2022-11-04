The Battle Line Boxing Club hasn’t been open long since new ownership took over the former Mayfield Pennington Boxing Gym, but the club is already producing a talented fighter who recently made his pro MMA debut.
Trent Nott recently won his pro MMA debut fighting out of the Battle Line Boxing Club.
Former Mayfield Pennington student, Casaer Rodriguez, trains Nott.
Nott has had a tough road just to make his professional debut.
A few years ago, he was involved in a car accident and doctors thought he’d never fight again.
“I’m 34 years old and I was going to turn pro when Caesar and I had first started working together for a while,” Nott said. “We had a fight lined up for my pro debut and on Thanksgiving 2020, I was on my way home from dinner with some extended family and I was T-boned by a car. I broke three bones in my neck. I broke my C5, C6 and C7. I also had a mini stroke that paralyzed the right side of my body. I was in the hospital for a while. I have a seven inch scar and I have two rods that run parallel to each other in my neck and I have eight bolts holding my neck together. The stroke was really hard. I did six weeks of physical therapy. I was in a neck brace for six weeks. The doctors told me that I’d never fight again. A year and three quarters later, I’ve fought twice since then and turned professional. It just shows you if you have the right people around you can comeback from anything. We were talking on our way up here that we said a lot of things, but inside you don’t know if you really mean them. If it wasn’t for my friends, family and coaches, I wouldn’t be here today. That’s a story a like to tell people to show them that if they don’t think they can do something or if they think they’ve had a hard day, not saying I’m better, but I’ve had harder and still made it, so you can too.”
“I have Trent Nott who I train and he’s going to be a world champion,” Rodriguez said. “His dedication is 10 times bigger than mine was and his drive to train is so much stronger than mine. He has been through so much and he’s been able to pull it off. He had his pro debut this past weekend and he dominated. He was victorious.”
Nott’s accident has made it even tougher as a fighter because doctors are looking for anything to stop the fight to keep fighters safe.
“Even in my last fight, the doctor was almost finding something if I’d made one wrong move to stop it because that’s what doctors are supposed to do,” Nott said. “I knew I’d make a comeback and I think one day when I’m in the UFC telling this story that it’ll all be worth it. It’ll be worth all of the pain and suffering that I went through for it.”
Nott is originally from Lexington and he met Rodriguez there.
The two have been training together for a while now and when Rodriguez became the trainer at Battle Line Boxing Club, Nott came along.
“Caesar and I have been training together for like three years or something like that,” Nott said. “I’m originally from Lexington. I met Caesar in Lexington. I really wanted to work on my boxing and I knew that he was a really good boxing coach who was willing to travel and go places. When you find a coach like that it is really a hard thing to find. A lot of people will put time into you or as long as you’re there, they’ll help you. Caesar was really good to go out of his way to help me. Then over time, we developed a relationship. He told me about Mayfield and he had a credentialed boxing career as well. I knew everything he was talking about, he could back up. Once we started training together, it just clicked. When they re-opened Battle Line, I’m a professional MMA fighter, but boxing is a big part of my skill set. Everything I do, my wrestling, my jiu-jitsu, my kicks are all set up by my boxing. It’s an essential part and honestly, out of all of the mixed martial arts I’ve done, boxing is the one where I find the most happiness. So once this place opened back up, we just started coming up here two or three times a week. It’s a sacrifice for both of us, but we both know where we want to be in life and where we want to go in life and this place is an essential part of that. So is my gym back home in Lexington. The pros around the area and in Kentucky just kind of treat this like a hobby, but I’m trying to treat it like a profession. I think that’s what is going to get us to the next level.”
Family is important to Nott.
After he won his professional Mixed Martial Arts debut fight, he gave a speech afterwards dedicated to his mother who was in attendance.
“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be a professional fighter,” Nott said. “I was a wild kid. I needed discipline and instead of her trying to force me into something, she knew I was a wild kid and she took that wildness and when I walked into my first martial arts and boxing gym, I knew that this is something that I could do. You see the parents in here today. I have students whose parents bring lawn chairs. Then I’ll have some parents sign up and say, ‘I’ll just wait in the car.’ I always tell them not to wait in the car and to get in there and watch them because they’ll perform better with you there. Parents’ support is everything to children. More parents need to be involved and it’s different because you go to a Pee Wee football game and you see 100 parents on the sidelines. If you go to a boxing gym or martial arts gym or jiu-jitsu gym, the kids are in there by themselves because the parents don’t know about it. They never did it so they don’t know about it and they sit outside. It’s intimidating to go into a boxing gym when people are punching each other in the face. It’s intimidating, but the parents have to get over their fear because it’ll show the kids that they can get over their fears as well. If it wasn’t for my mother, I don’t think I’d be doing what I’m doing. She was there when I did my first amateur fight and she was there for my professional fight and nothing made me happier.”
Speaking of his pro debut, he had it recently and won.
He is looking to further his career as a pro MMA fighter and he dreams of fighting in the UFC one day.
“It is really different turning pro in MMA,” Nott said. “In boxing, there are levels to it. You can have hundreds of amateur fights and then in your first pro boxing fight, you only have four rounds. Then you might get six, eight, 10 and all the way up to 12. In MMA as soon as you turn pro, you’re getting hit with elbows, kicks, knees to the head and you’re getting the kitchen sink thrown at you. Even at the regional level, if you’re in a title fight, that’s five five minute rounds. That’s what they do in the UFC. It’s different when we’re preparing for MMA because once you go pro in MMA, you’re in the deep end with sharks. The guy I fought had two fights over me already. Honestly, he was a dog. You could tell, the cage time really shows. Luckily, we trained really hard for that fight. We knew that we had a fight coming up, so we started training and we knew and luckily, it fell in our lap. We still had four more weeks to step it up to the next level. Luckily we did and we came out and beat a guy with two more fights than I had and we got the job done.”
Nott loves boxing as well and training with Rodriguez.
He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of maybe finding professional fight here and there in between MMA fights.
“I’d love to do both,” Nott said. “When you’re a fighter on the regional level, there is not a lot. You’re getting paid like five and five or six and six. In boxing, let’s be real, the pay is better. You have more eyes and more people know about the sport. There is more money if I decide to hop over and do boxing, but my future is of course MMA. I want to be in the UFC or another big promotion, but if I can jump over. I do jiu-jitsu tournaments, so why can’t I do a couple of boxing matches? I’m always looking for the next thing that is going to drive me competitively. In MMA, you get hurt a lot. In my last fight, I had a broken foot in the third round and the ligament in my right shoulder was torn. This is my first day back to training and I’m sure tonight, I’ll be taking some Ibruprofen. Back in the day, Caesar used to fight every weekend. You can’t do that in MMA. You take too much damage. The promoter reached out to us and said he’d like to have us back in either March or April. That’s five months. I’m looking for the next thing. I’ll be healed up in six weeks. I have a world championship in grappling. I have a purple belt now and I’m always looking for the next thing. Boxing is something that I have my eye on very close.”
Nott never met Mayfield Pennington.
But he has heard all of the stories and heard the all of the lessons that Pennington shared with Rodriguez his trainer.
Those words from Pennington passed along through Rodriguez inspires Nott and makes him want to help keep Pennington’s memory alive.
“It drives me every day,” Nott said. “Not only for the legacy of Mayfield and what he did for so many people. You can tell Mayfield’s legacy lives on through Caesar because the same thing Mayfield did for Caesar, Caesar is doing for me. That’s how we keep his legacy alive. Every time we win or lose, we say Battle Line Boxing Club along with my gym too. Caesar and I have offers to do stuff all of the time, but we turn them down because this is our social life. This isn’t just our training, all of our friends are in gyms. It means a lot when anyone takes me under their wing and seeing that someone sees something in me when I don’t always see it in myself is a big thing. I’m sure that is something that he learned from Mayfield. I’m sure that is something that I’ll pass on to my students one day. That’s how we keep his memory alive. Every time we win or lose or draw, we always thank where we came from and where we came from is Battle Line Boxing Club.”
Nott isn’t from Pikeville, but does drive several hours from Lexington to come and train here with Rodriguez each week.
Nott says it is important to remember where you came from and what helped shape you as a person and fighter.
That’s why Nott always shouts out Battle Line Boxing Club and Pikeville during his fights.
“We’re always going to shout out Pikeville,” Nott said. “We’re always going to shout out Kentucky because that’s where we’re from. I think some people get to the next level and forget their roots. As long as I’m fighting and winning and as long as I have Pikeville’s support, I’ll always be shouting out Pikeville and Battle Line Boxing Club.”
Besides Nott, Battle Line Boxing Club also has several fighters training out of the gym.
Crystal Craig also represents the gym. She recently fought in a Brazilian Ji-Jitsu tournament and won three gold medals. Hannah Sesco also fights out of the Battle Line Boxing Club along with Roman Rodriguez, Mason Skeens, Cody Dotson, Austin Stumbo, Michael Rice, Parker Rice, Raygan Rice and Sean Ratliff.
Keep a look out for what Nott and Battle Line Boxing Club achieves in the future.