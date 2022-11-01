Caesar Rodriguez trained out of Mayfield Pennington’s Boxing Gym years ago.
Pennington passed away, but Rodriguez with help from New Beginnings Church is keeping Pennington’s Gym and memory alive.
New Beginnings Church purchased Pennington’s Boxing Gym and Rodriguez has come aboard to be the trainer and keep Pennington’s teachings and memories alive.
The inside of the gym looks like it did when Pennington was still training fighters.
The gym has a new name, though.
It is now called Battle Line Boxing Club.
“Being a part of Mayfield’s Gym in the past has a lot to do with it,” Rodriguez said. “We also have very good people that have took the initiative to put this thing together and without them, this would’ve never happened. Dr. Brown and Jared Arnett from the Fellowship Church really were important. We connected at the beginning of the year and had a couple of meetings. We all agreed that we had same views and same desires for this gym. We’ve been invested personally since then. We open the gym two times a week and sometimes three. We bring people from Lexington with us. We have a lot of children and some adults have joined the gym. Of course, it’s free to children anywhere in Pike County and even beyond. We take people from wherever, it doesn’t matter. It’s something that Mayfield (Pennington) wanted to do and to me, it’s amazing that I have the opportunity to take over as the prodigy. I spent a lot of time training and talking to him. His desire was to have something to do for the children and to keep them busy, especially nowadays because there is a lot of things going on. Having this place open to the public and giving them an atmosphere is more family like. Of course with Mayfield (Pennington) everybody was family. We are trying to make that our priority and something that everyone can be proud of. We are trying to get everyone in the best shape physically and spiritually. We are a mission from the church. That’s our main priority to make sure we guide these young people to the direction where they can be in a great place five years down the road.”
Rodriguez honors Pennington’s memory by passing along the knowledge to the youth that Pennington taught him.
“There is the old saying that you can change the world, but you really can,” Rodriguez said. “Even if it’s just one move at a time. You do your part and trust me, there is a lot of people that I have met who say, ‘Mayfield (Pennington) changed my life or ‘If it wasn’t for Mayfield (Pennington), whatever.’ I’ll tell you the same thing, if it wasn’t for Mayfield (Pennington), I would be a totally different human being. I believe that we can change because we’re talking about 10 or 15 years later and those principles that he worked so hard to put into our hearts and minds are still a part of every day life. That is what has guided me through the years. It’s helped me make better decisions. It’s helping me to endure struggles.”
Pennington had a dream of training the next world champion.
“Honestly, when he was alive he was trying to find that next world champion,” Rodriguez said. “Caesar is going to be a world champion or Jimmy is going to be a world champion or other people who put a lot of hours into this gym. He believed they were going to or could be a world champion. I’m not pursuing that, but I have Trent Nott who I train and he’s going to be a world champion. His dedication is 10 times bigger than mine was and his drive to train is so much stronger than mine. He has been through so much and he’s been able to pull it off. He had his pro debut this past weekend and he dominated. He was victorious.”
Pennington’s goal of training a world champion isn’t the same for Rodriguez. He wants to change attitudes and lives first and then, the world champion will come in due time.
“My main focus now is just to teach people what I was taught before,” Rodriguez said. “I know down the road that someone will have a struggle and they’ll keep that in mind. ‘Caesar told me this.’ They have to know where it comes from. Every time I give somebody good advice, especially in this type of business where people are struggling — every time I’ve been able to give good advice to someone it feels great and reminds me of what Mayfield (Pennington) did for me. To hear someone say, ‘Caesar told me to do this and it worked.’ I just want them to know I didn’t tell them something that I made up. It was exactly the same words that Mayfield (Pennington) said to me. When I tell them that, they say, ‘Mayfield was a good man.’ A lot of people still think so highly of Mayfield (Pennington) and they never met him. It’s just because I like to pass along the knowledge that was passed to me. The gym is the best thing that I could do to help pass on those messages. This is one of the best things that has happened to me out of all of the small businesses and everything like that. My passion and love for the gym in this part of my life is so meaningful. There is nothing that can make me take my focus from this gym. I’ve been involved in businesses throughout the years and I always get phone calls from people asking how to do something. I actually got one today and my friend said, ‘How can I do this?’ I listened as we spoke for about two hours and I said, ‘I’ll give you a call tomorrow.’ I drove two and hours here and I’m thinking and thinking and we might make some money and we might be well off eventually, but this is my main thing right now. I want to invest as much time as possible. We have plans to have an after school program for the middle school kids. We haven’t got there yet, but they are willing to work with us. They’ll bring a bus and drop the kids off and then the parents will pick them up. That’s already in the works. It’s going to happen. We just have to get the feel for it and make sure it’s on the schedule and let people know that we’re around. We are doing what we are led to do. In business and especially in this type of business, a lot of people fail. We tried to open the gym before and it failed. Whenever you do things that you’re led to do by God, you can’t fail. We’re going to continue to spread the word of God here as much as we can. We want to give people a safe spot to come to and train.”
Pennington’s Boxing Gym was a safehaven for Rodriguez and many others in the area.
Rodriguez wants the Battle Line Boxing Club to be the same thing for others in the area.
“Mayfield used to live here and they’d be people who come by at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Rodriguez said. “They’d say, ‘Mayfield I need this or I need that.’ I did that myself many times. This was our safe place. We’re going to do that.”
Battle Line Boxing Club has several members already.
Rodriguez is the lead trainer, but besides him, Trent Nott recently made his professional MMA debut; he won his fight. Crystal Craig also represents the gym. She recently fought in a Brazilian Ji-Jitsu tournament and won three gold medals. Hannah Sesco also fights out of the Battle Line Boxing Club along with Roman Rodriguez, Mason Skeens, Cody Dotson, Austin Stanley, Michael Rice, Parker Rice, Raygan Rice and Sean Ratliff.
New Beginnings Church reached out to Rodriguez and it was a perfect fit for all of those involved.
“Without New Beginnings Fellowship Church we wouldn’t be open,” Rodriguez said. “We came up with the program together. Jared Arnett is the pastor and Dr. Brown is the co-founder. He really helped us start making moves and Jared is a blessing and supportive and helping to pay for everything. We were able to put something together and help us operate as we do now. God has blessed this place and I think it is because we have decided to go this direction. Sometimes we say no to things that we know we’re supposed to do and take ourselves in different directions. Then something brings you back and it doesn’t matter how far you left, something keeps bringing me back to Pikeville. I live in Lexington, so when I connected with Jared (Arnett) and New Beginnings and they told me what they were doing and I was invited to join — all I could say was, ‘Let’s get going.’ I said, ‘The only way I can do this is if.’ Then I told him what I needed to happen to do that and as soon as I went back to Lexington, I was told, ‘Yeah we’ll work with you on these things.’ I called Jared (Arnett) and said, ‘I didn’t even have to ask. When I showed up on Monday they told me that they needed me to do this and it freed me up all evening. That’s a sign for us to get going.’ Jared asked me when I wanted to get started and I said, ‘We can get going now.’
The gym has already got a lot of support from people around the area.
“There are a lot of people showing us love and without them, none of this would be possible,” Rodriguez said. “They know who they are and we are so thankful for them. I just want to say thank you to them. One thing that I try to prioritize here is the relationship between student, parent and coach. I have two parents here and the parents are giving water to the kids and encouraging them. It is just amazing to see. We want to establish that because one of the first things we find in the Bible is to honor your parents.”
Rodriguez wants to encourage anybody who can help to do so and every little bit can help change the future for the youth of the area.
“I want everybody to know that they can support us because we want to continue to do this for free for the youth,” Rodriguez said. “So if you can help or give back to the church. They can also make the process easier by donating and helping with expenses. We thank everybody who has helped so far. You can go to the church website or the gym website or come here or there. We’re open for sponsorships from businesses too. If a business wants to have their banner here or coming through the TV, we’re willing to do that for a small price. Who wouldn’t want to have a better future? You can be a part of it. They say you can change the world and you really can. Now is the time to make the first move.”
To find out more about the Battle Line Boxing Club or to donate to the gym visit battlelineboxing.club or nbfc.church.
Sports Editor’s Note: There will be a follow up story about Trent Nott and his journey as a professional fighter representing the Battle Line Boxing Club.