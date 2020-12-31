Be the reason someone knows God is good.
Those were the words of Kailee Slone Peters, a remarkable young lady whose battle with cancer came to an end on Sunday. She was 21 years old, but as that quote shows, she had wisdom the likes of which many of us will never reach.
Kailee was diagnosed with melanoma during her junior year of high school. Many don’t think too much about melanoma, focusing more on breast cancer, pancreatic cancer or lung cancer. Melanoma can be just as deadly, as many learned on Sunday.
Unfortunately, that was a fact I already knew. On Feb. 2, 2019, my dad lost his battle with it.
I’ll admit to you that I didn’t know her personally, which was something I regret. Like many of you, I followed her ebbs and flows through a Facebook page called “Strength in Numbers – Kailee’s Prayer Warriors.”
But this week I reached out to some who did have a personal relationship with her. They knew her well, having coached her, first at East Ridge High School and then at the University of Pikeville.
The amazing thing about this young lady is that nobody had a bad word to speak of her. I know what you’re thinking, that whole “don’t speak evil of the dead” thing. But I’m not talking about those who have spoken of her since Sunday.
I’ve never heard anyone say a bad thing about her. Ever.
“Everything she did, she did with a smile on her face that touched many,” said Dave Spradlin, who coached Kailee in volleyball, where she was a defensive specialist and “an amazing server,” he said. “She fought on the court like she fought her illness, with everything she had in her. Kailee was a beacon of hope and light for everyone she met.
“If more people we like Kailee Peters, our world would be a much better place.”
Kailee was on the 2016 team that won the 59th District Tournament and went 26-11. She had missed her junior season, dealing with her first diagnosis. “She returned to volleyball her senior season, 2016, and played with a passion that few players have,” Spradlin said. “She was an outstanding young lady and lived her faith. She lived life to its fullest and is gone way too soon.
“We should all strive to be like Kailee.”
Kailee was also a softball player, where she was coached by Jill and Terry Morgan. Jill shared the same story, having coached Kailee for two seasons before her diagnosis. However, when she returned to softball, she did so as a coach.
Jill described her as a “hard worker, never complained, did whatever was asked of her to help her team win.” Isn’t that what all coaches want out of players?
“Kailee was the player that any coach would be privileged to have,” Jill Morgan said. “(She was) our little catcher who played so big.”
Kailee also played basketball at East Ridge, where her coach was Denise Campbell. Denise, my old college friend, was experiencing raw emotions, explaining that Kailee had played for her on the 2015 All-“A” Classic regional championship team.
“Kailee was such a hard worker and dedicated player,” Denise said. “She would do whatever it took to win. She was just a great teammate and a great team player. I love her so much.
“My heart is broken. Love and prayers to the family.”
Meanwhile. Randy McCoy and his wife Cherri were particularly close with Kailee and her family. Cherri taught her in Sunday School and was on the softball staff with the Morgans. “Kailee, along with her sister and cousins, Cherri and I look at them like God-daughters,” he said. “It was like a dagger. It’s been tough on the whole community.”
Later, when she came to UPike, Robert Staggs was her coach. He joined the chorus of those singing the praises of Kailee Slone Peters. “I loved Kailee,” he said. “She always had a smile on her face and would do anything for anyone. Her faith was always important to her and the light of Jesus would always shine through her.”
Her faith was evident in a Facebook video she posted on Oct. 20. Sitting in her hospital bed in Louisville with her husband, Noah, whom she married on Sept 26, Kailee posted the video to “update her testimony.”
She said she was doing so because her pastor encouraged her. Your testimony changes, she said, and it needs to be updated. She said it was the easiest way to get hers out.
Near the end of the 19-minute video, she read John 10:28-30, during which Jesus said, “… they shall never perish … no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand.”
Today, Kailee Peters is resting in the arms of the Father. She is no longer sick, struggling to walk or smile or anything else, for that matter. She is whole. She is perfect.
Kailee Peters went home to be with Jesus on Sunday. She is not lost; we know exactly where she is. Someday, if we live for Jesus the way she did, we will see her again. When we do, we will know her, hug her and thank her for her life, and her testimony.
Kailee was a terrific athlete. She was a better human being.
I pray we all learn to live life by the example she left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.