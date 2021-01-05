UPike ended 2020 with a win, but couldn’t keep the momentum going as the Bears fell to Shawnee State 91-79 Saturday in the first game of the New Year.
Shawnee State 91,
UPike 79
Saturday afternoon marked the first competition of 2021 for UPike men’s basketball who were tasked with a long and athletic Shawnee State team. Shawnee State’s size advantage held down the interior and the Bears couldn’t heat up from three, resulting in a 91-79 loss at home.
The defeat drops the Bears to 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in the Mid-South while Shawnee State improves to 9-2 (5-1 MSC).
Shawnee State stuck to a game plan that was heavily reliant on the interior, forcing the Bears to defend despite a notable size advantage. Shawnee State took the advantage in points in the paint, contributing to their success. UPike fired often from three, but went cold and connected on just five of 20 from deep. Tigh Compton’s squad managed a considerable improvement in the second half from the floor, going 17-39 for 41.1 percent after a first half where the team shot 13 for 34. UPike’s defense did however force 17 turnovers and capitalize with 14 points off turnovers in the contest.
Malcolm Green put the legs behind the UPike offense, leading the team with 19 points on seven of 12 shooting from the field and totaled six rebounds. The senior scored eight points in a second half run that almost brought a comeback to the Bears as they came within four points with just 3:33 remaining. Jordan Perry knocked down six shots from the field adding 13 points to the total while Jacob Brown contributed 11.
UPike fell behind early in the first half as Shawnee State grabbed a quick lead they would hold for the entire half despite UPike coming within three on five different occasions. With 10:00 to go, Green scored on back-to-back UPike possession which made it 22-19. UPike battled on the following possesions, playing the Bears within six points for the remainder of the period. Green capped off the first half by converting on an and-one as UPike headed into the locker room trailing 38-35.
Former MSC Defensive Player of the Year EJ Onu blocked a shot and splashed a three on the other end for Shawnee at the 18:51 mark and it looked as if the momentum belonged to Shawnee State. They would go up by as much as 18 points leading 62-44 with 12:27 to go. UPike mounted a 12-4 run lasting three minutes to bring the Shawnee State lead down to just 11 with eight minutes left, but Shawnee persisted and held onto a double-digit lead until under five minutes to play.
UPike’s offense needed production badly, trailing by 10 with 4:48 to go and they got just that as Jamir Simpson converted on a layup which was followed by a stop and a Jacob Brown three pointer on the next possession. UPike managed to bring the game to within four points with 3:41 to play after a steal by Korbin Spencer turned into two points from Green on the other end. Shawnee State picked back up though, mounting a 10-0 run that all, but sealed the victory headed into the final minutes. Despite a pair of contested three pointers falling for Christian Sweazie in the final stretch, Shawnee State walked away with the 90-79 win.
UPike 68,
Thomas More 65
UPike men’s basketball hit the road headed north on Thursday afternoon for a New Year’s Eve Showdown with Thomas More. It was a barnburner of a matchup as UPike prevailed following one of their strongest second half efforts of the season, securing the 68-65 win.
The win evened the Bears overall record to 4-4 on the season, 2-3 in conference play.
Korbin Spencer was a multi-purpose scoring threat in the win, showcasing his range as well as his ability to deliver under pressure. The sophomore dropped 19 points on five of 11 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Spencer made good on three of five from three and went six for seven from the charity stripe. The Bears’ excellent second-half performance was thanks in part to Malcom Green who caught fire in the final 10 minutes, he finished with 17 points, seven rebounds.
Thomas More jumped out to an early lead in the first half with excellent post play, converting on several layups to go up 10-5 in the first four minutes. Korbin Spencer and Malcom Green were the driving force of the early offense as they each connected on a shot with Spencer’s coming from beyond the arc.
Just past the 10 minute marker, Spencer drilled a mid-range followed by an and-one layup to cap off an 8-0 UPike run and put the Bears up 18-17. A few possessions later, Spencer once again drew a foul on a tough drive to the basket, converting on both free throws to grow the UPike lead to four. With five minutes to play, Jamir Simpson completed a beautiful up and under move in the low post that made it 25-22 UPike. As the first half waned, Thomas More lit up from deep, splashing a trio of threes to reclaim the lead. UPike stayed in the game, heading into the locker room down four with a score of 33-29.
Spencer dropped the Bears’ first bucket of the second half with just under 17 minutes to play in the form of a three pointer that brought the Bears within two possessions. Spencer splashed another three followed by a deep ball from Malcom Green and with 15 minutes to go UPike trailed by just two, trailing 42-40. Thomas More continued to push though, building their lead once again, slowing down the offense and forcing mistakes. Malcom Green got hot in the last eight minutes, scoring buckets on two of four possessions trying to keep the Bears within 10.
UPike started to heat up heading into he final five minutes of play, scoring eight straight capped off by an athletic put-back play from Jordan Perry that tied the game at 58-58 with 3:55 to play. The Bears took their first lead of the half on a nice play under the basket by Green with 2:35 left in the game. After a double technical that put the teams at 62-60 UPike, Green continued to make the highlight reel, drilling a corner three to make it 65-62 UPike headed into the final minute. Thomas More’s Logan Swackhammer splashed a quarter-court three to bring Thomas More within two which was followed by a quick foul. With 6.6 seconds left, Korbin Spencer made one of two from the line and it was UPike possession with 2.7 to go. The Bears held on, securing the 68-65 victory in the final seconds.
