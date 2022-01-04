The University of Pikeville men’s basketball team dropped their final non-conference game of the season Thursday afternoon to the University of Rio Grande, 59-52.
Korbin Spencer led the Bears with 19 points in the game, while Kenyon Duling (13) and Maurice Dickson (10) also scored in double-figures. Duling led the team with six rebounds while Spencer had three assists for UPike.
The loss drops the Bears to 11-3 this season as they return to Mid-South Conference play on Monday night when they host University of the Cumberlands.
How It Happened
The Red Storm jumped all over the Bears to begin the contest, taking a 17-4 lead. Rio Grande knocked down a trio of threes during the run.
They continued to hold a steady lead throughout the first half as UPike struggled to get anything going, shooting 31.8 percent during the first 20 minutes. The Red Storm held a 27-16 lead at the break.
The start of the second half saw Rio Grande take their largest lead of the game at 33-19 after a three by Miki Tadic. Tadic would finish the game with 24 points. The Red Storm would continue to hold off the Bears throughout the half, always having an answer for any UPike runs.
The Bears would cut the lead to four after an 8-2 run made it 46-42 and forced a Red Storm timeout. Spencer had four points during the flurry. This was as close as they would get though, as Rio Grande pushed their lead back out to eight.
UPike would cut it to four two more times, but could never tie it up or take the lead as Rio Grande led the entire game. The Red Storm would come away with the 59-52 victory.
What’s Up Next
The Bears return to MSC play in the Appalachian Wireless Arena Monday night when they host University of the Cumberlands Patriots at 8:00 p.m.
This matchup has favored the Patriots over the last couple of the seasons, with them winning four of the last five games. The most recent game was a 79-70 Cumberlands win in Pikeville on Feb. 8, 2021.