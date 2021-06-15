University of Pikeville Director of Athletics Kelly Wells has announced the hiring of Corey Fipps as the seventh head coach in UPike football’s program history.
Corey Fipps comes to UPike with a rich background in coaching, most recently serving as the Head Coach at Kentucky Christian University for four seasons. Fipps led the Knights to the highest single season winning percentage (75 percent) in program history in 2020/2021, wrapping up at 6-2. The Knights boasted a Top 10 rushing offense nationwide a season ago, a testament to the progress of the program at the hands of Fipps.
KCU football managed a stellar 2019/2020 season that included record breaking marks on both sides of the ball and culminated in a MSC Offensive Player of the Year honor for running back DeVon McCoy. Fipps departs as the all-time winningest coach in program history and as the facilitator of three of the Knights’ top seasons.
Fipps has carved a path through many levels of college football, beginning with his Alma Mater NCAA Division II Harding University where he played offensive tackle for the Bison. While at Harding, Fipps obtained both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education and kinesiology, respectively.
Fipps has served as the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Missouri Southern State University, NAIA Montana Tech, Sacramento City College, as well as at Faulkner University where he piloted an offense that ranked first in the country with 520 yards total offense per game in 2011, concluding with a win over rival Union College 95-89.
Professionally, Fipps brings a broad range of experience to the coaching position as he also served as the Director of Athletics at Kentucky Christian University. While at KCU, Fipps worked closely with admissions and enrollment as well. This paired with his history as an established recruiter makes him well-positioned to take the reins of an expansive program with a wide range of expectations and responsibility. Fipps is a driven leader who is commited to supporting student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom. His administrative experience paired with his desire to serve will partner nicely with the values of faculty and staff to advance and encourage success for UPike student-athletes.
Fipps inherits a program with a young core which showed promise in several areas over the course of the previous season and finished 3-4 in the shortened schedule. One of the highlights of 2021 came as the Bears knocked off number 25 Bethel on the road, piecing together the team’s best overall effort of the season with 488 yards of total offense while holding the Wildcats to 239 total yards.
Fipps will make the transition in the coming days as we prepare to welcome him and his family to campus.
Director of Athletics Kelly Wells is excited to welcome Fipps to UPike.
“We are very excited to welcome Corey and Jennifer along with their three daughters Kensley, Caroline, and Emery to the Bear family,” Wells said. “The experience that Corey brings to this position is immeasurable. He is a gifted leader of men with very strong values and direction. The future is bright for UPike Football.”
A press conference will be held to formally introduce Fipps Tuesday, June 14 at UPike’s Health Professions Education Building 7th floor pavilion starting at 3:45 p.m.. Coach Fipps will be available for media interviews following the press conference and a reception will be held in the lobby. Media as well as members of the community are encouraged to attend and welcome coach Fipps to the University of Pikeville.