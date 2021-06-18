UPike introduced its new head football coach during a press conference Tuesday evening at the school.
Corey Fipps was introduced as the new football coach.
He is the seventh head football coach in school history.
Fipps was the head coach at Kentucky Christian before taking over for the Bears.
“I’ve been an assistant twice in the Mid-South Conference at Faulkner and Bellhaven,” Fipps said. “I’ve been the head coach at KCU (Kentucky Christian University) and now, the University of Pikeville. I can tell you that I’m excited about what I’ve already seen here. I think everybody in this league has always felt like this is a team that can be dynamic and explosive and transformational. I’m not going to name names, but there are a few schools in this conference and the state of Kentucky that have been rock solid for decades. We believe that we can be one of those with some work.”
“It was a challenging process and we had some great applicants for the job,” Wells said. “I think for us, fit is very critical. To get people involved in our community and to get that support, it’s important to find that right person. The word I used was transformational. We wanted to hire somebody who knew football, who can transform lives and academics. We also wanted a good man and a family man who is a good Christian to give all the right messages to our kids. I can tell you coach Fipps meets all of those things. He’s a big time recruiter. He’s done that everywhere he’s ever been. I just feel really good about the hire. It’s really good to hit the reboot button and Corey (Fipps) is going to do a great job.”
UPike has been on the verge of becoming a very successful team. Coach Al Holland won one Mid-South Conference title during his time as Bears’ coach.
Fipps believes that the Bears can take that next step and become a consistent winner in the conference.
“It starts with culture and dedication to try and really flip it,” Fipps said. “I think the last few coaches have done an outstanding job and the program has been right on the brink. I think for us, it’s just going to be about getting down to the basics and our first step is that we have to re-recruit the roster that’s coming back and with a coaching change, that is a tough thing. We’re excited about the opportunity to re-recruit those guys and see what we have.”
Fipps hasn’t hired a staff yet and will have to re-recruit the players already on the roster.
“My hope is that some of the guys who have worked with me at previous stops will jump on board because this is such a special place.”
He has a lot of work cut out for him in his early days as head coach.
He is known for having an innovative offensive style of play and on defense, he likes to get after the opposing team.
He isn’t set on anything in this first year as he will let the roster dictate the style until he has time to recruit the kids who fit his system.
“We’re going to let the kids tell us what we can do this first year,” Fipps said. “We’re going to recruit to a style of play that is dynamic, uptempo scoring and put up a ton of points and play good solid defense and try to get after people. Being an air-raid guy by nature, people think that we’re not going to run, but if you look at it, this past year we rushed for 230 yards per game and were one of the top rushing offenses in the country. That was by design with the bad weather football season we had. We felt like just like the NFL and you’re the Packers, you have to be able to run the football in the playoffs. We had to be able to run the football in an ice storm in Eastern Kentucky starting the year. We believe that a defense tells you whether you run it or throw it if the box numbers are there. I think our kids here at the University of Pikeville should be really excited about our style of play.”
Coming from KCU, Fipps knows the UPike program and has played against and recruited against the Bears over the years.
“I truly believe that if you can’t beat them that you join them,” Fipps said. “Because coach (Al) Holland beat me on a lot of kids because of the academic profile of the institution. So now that we are here, I’m getting these text messages from kids saying, “Coach I really looked at KCU and thought about it and might’ve wanted to play for you, but I came here. But now, I’m excited that you are here now.’”
“It’s very big,” Wells said. “Some of the kids who are on our team, he recruited. The resources are totally different from where he was to where he is now. He will have some bang for his buck. That was critical to have a recruiting base here locally. He knows the people. He knows all of the coaches in the area, but he also knows some junior college coaches and some big time quarterbacks who could possibly transfer in. He is very innovative offensively and the kids are going to love to play for him and he will go out and find the right staff and get that defensive side of the ball ready as well.”
Fipps said he wants to focus his recruiting in Eastern Kentucky and the talent in the schools in his back yard.
How will he do that?
“We get in living rooms to start with,” Fipps said. “You have to build relationships early. You don’t wait until after the season of their senior year and then talk to them. You get them on campus as sophomores, juniors and seniors.”
Fipps thinks that having Wells as athletics director will be a big boost for him and his program.
“I imagine the first time I ration off anything, he’s going to make me look at those championship trophies and rings on his shelf,” Fipps said. “Just seeing the fact that you see other sports win national championships — just shows you it can be done here.”
“We wanted to get the right guy,” Wells said. “Our search committee and our university was great in the process. To be able to get somebody here at this time and get someone who is very experienced, somebody who knows recruiting and a has a recruiting base — he has all of those. He’ll recruit the kids currently on campus, our signees and he’ll have good pool of kids to help him get his roster to where he wants it to be. He’s very dynamic and is an innovative offensive person. He’ll hire a great staff. It’s going to be fun to see the growth of our Bears.”
Fipps is starting a bit late.
He missed spring practice and the summer break is right around the corner.
He’ll have to get guys on board and committed sooner than later.
There’s only one thing to do now that he is head coach.
That’s get to work.
“Some hustle and muscle,” Fipps said. “We just have to get in there and get busy and get after it. There’s going to be no magic fairy dust. There is going to be nothing special here other than just cold hard work.”