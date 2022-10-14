Last Friday, the University of Pikeville unveiled their new UPike Athletics Complex to the public.
The new facility is located in Coal Run where the old Big Lots building used to be.
The new facility will host numerous sports like bowling, archery, wrestling and the dance team.
“It was a monumental moment for the UPike Athletics Department,” University of Pikeville Athletics Director Kelly Wells said. “This is just going to enhance the athletic experience for more than 170 student athletes on our campus.”
Officials with the university, the City of Pikeville and Coal Run all came together last week for the ribbon cutting at the new UPike Sports Complex.
“One thing to mention is the new sportsplex will be home for over 170 student athletes who before didn’t have a place to practice or compete,” Wells said. “There is a 10 lane bowling alley, a place set aside for archery, wrestling mats, we also have golf simulators for our men’s and women’s team to practice and a place for the dance to practice. This facility is transformational for what our university wants to do heading into the future.”
UPike also announced that they will switch conferences next season and join the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“One of the things as AD, I have to evaluate and reevaluate the state of our programs and do what’s best for our athletes to compete and what is best for community involvement and we felt switching conferences would be in our best interest,” Wells said. “It will help us with geography, facilities and just an overall enhancement of the student athlete experience here at UPike. I think this will give us great moment going forward and help our athletes compete at a higher level and give them a better opportunity for success.”