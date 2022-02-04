On Wednesday morning, Zayne Hatfield, who was a standout for the Belfry football team, signed his national letter of intent to play football at Morehead State University in the Belfry High School Auditorium.
An hour and 1/2 later, Ashton Deskins, who was a star for the Belfry baseball team, signed his national letter of intent in the auditorium to play baseball at Georgetown College.
Hatfield
It meant a lot to Hatfield to take his talents to the next level.
“It’s huge,” said Hatfield. “It’s a big accomplishment. If I could talk to my seven year old self and tell him that I made it. That’s big. This has been my dream. It’s just a bittersweet moment. I know people are proud of me just knowing that I can make them proud. It’s a big moment.”
Hatfield said that Morehead State gives him that “home” feeling. He talked about what else factored into his decision to play football there.
“Just the way that they’re big on brotherhood,” said Hatfield. “That’s huge for football and to be able to win. I saw a lot when I went down there. The people that are on the team, I like a lot of them and they just have a good thing going. They’ve built something big. For me personally, I just want to excel as an athlete and be a better player and a better person and grow up mentally and physically.”
He may be off to Morehead State soon, but he reminisced on his time playing for Belfry first.
“My dream since I’ve been a kid has always been to win a state championship,” said Hatfield. “Everyone told me if I came to Belfry I would do that. With the start we had this year, I didn’t know if I was going to get that opportunity, but coach Haywood told us to stick with it and we did. I got my dream.”
Deskins
As for Deskins, he reflected on the hard work he has put in in the past to be able to play baseball at Georgetown College.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Deskins. “I thank God for all that He’s done for me. Without my coaches and parents I wouldn’t be anywhere, especially my mom. She’s always had my back. I couldn’t do anything without my parents supporting me.”
Like Hatfield, Deskins is another Belfry Pirate who is heading to play sports in college. He was ecstatic about that.
“It feels great to be honest,” said Deskins. “I just get to keep the legacy going. Coach (Michael) Hagy is always behind me as well as Coach (Philip) Haywood and Coach (Todd) Cassell helped me transition over here from Mingo Central and it’s just been a great experience. If I can go to the next level after college, that’s definitely the plan. Other than that, I just want to get my education and go from there.”
Deskins also couldn’t forget about what playing at Belfry meant to him.
“I love it,” said Deskins. “When I was little, I went here. I already knew a bunch of people, so it wasn’t that hard for me to transition. With COVID-19 it was really hard and nobody came to school, and this year we finally got back into things. It’s been good.”
Deskins came from Mingo Central to Belfry. He admitted that he wouldn’t have been in this position had he not made that move.
“If I would have never made that move I would not be sitting here today,” said Deskins. “If I would have never played travel ball, never had them coach me up and be a good coach to me then I would have never been here. Too much time and dedication has went into this, throwing and grinding every day to be here, it’s just bittersweet, but I know I have to work harder when I get to college. The Georgetown location is good. I really like the coaches there. The facilities are nice. When I went there, it just felt right.”