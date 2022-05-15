Belfry fell behind Paintsville early and the Lady Pirates just couldn’t catch up as Paintsville picked up a 9-5 win Thursday evening.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first half inning of play.
Belfry got two runs back in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Natalie Fite singled to get things going. Pitcher Molly Fahm followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to 5-1. Cameron Childers grounded to third, Isabelle Howard (courtesy runner for Fahm) waited and once the throw went to first, she headed for third. After getting Childers out at first, the Paintsville first baseman threw back to third trying to get Howard in a double-play, but the ball sailed past the third baseman allowing Howard to score and cut the lead to 5-2 after the first inning of play.
Neither team scored in the second inning.
Paintsville added to its lead in the top of the third, though. Ashley Wells hit a leadoff single to get started. Molly Music reached on an error to put two runners on. Zoey Jordan followed and reached on an error as well. That allowed both runners to score and push Paintsville’s lead to 7-2.
Belfry answered in the bottom of the third. With on out, Linzee Phillips reached on a walk. Fite reached on an error. Fahm added a two run single to cut the lead to 7-4.
Laney Bledsoe earned the win on the mound for the Lady Tigers. She tossed all seven innings giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks, while striking out five batters.
Maggie Music had a pair of single and an RBI for the Lady Tigers. Mattie Ratliff went two for four with a run scored. Carrigan Ratliff also went two for four and scored two runs. Wells singled and scored three runs. Chessa Collins, Bledsoe and Molly Music each scored a run.
Fahm suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Pirates. She tossed five innings and gave up eight runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out four batters. Myra Bevins tossed two innings of relief work and gave up one run (unearned) pn two hits and one walk, while striking out two.
Belfry (15-9) was scheduled to visit East Ridge Thursday. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to take on Letcher Central at noon Saturday and Powell County at 1:30 p.m. at Letcher Central.