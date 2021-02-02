Belfry traveled to South Laurel to take part in the Tim Short Showcase Saturday.
The Lady Pirates’ trip didn’t go as planned as they fell to Rockcastle County 68-57.
Cushi Fletcher the led way for Belfry with a team-high 26 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kyera Thornsbury followed with 21 points.
The duo didn’t get a lot of help scoring as they were the only two Lady Pirates who reached double figure scoring.
Linzee Phillips added four points for Belfry. Kyra Justice scored three. Addison Smith scored two and Alyssa Varney chipped in with one point.
Belfry finished the game 22 for 54 from the field (40.7 percent). The Lady Pirates only knocked down two of 18 threes in the game (11.1 percent). Belfry was 11 for 17 at the free-throw line (64.7 percent).
Belfry out rebounded Rockcastle County 25-24.
Keelee King led the way for Rockcastle County with a team-high 23 points. Casey Coleman followed with 16 points. Lindsey Jones added 11 and Talynne Shearer also reached double digits with 10. Aliyah Lopez added four points. Jordan Harper and Addison McClure each scored two points.
Rockcastle County was 24 for 43 from the field (55.8 percent). Rockcastle County also shot well from three-point range as the Lady Rockets went eight for 13 from deep (61.5 percent). Rockcastle County finished 12 for 22 at the free-throw line (54.5 percent).
