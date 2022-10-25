Belfry bounced back last Friday night after the loss to Lawrence County with a 42-7 Class 3A District 8 win over Pike Central.
The Pirates wasted no time getting on the scoreboard last Friday night as Dre Young ran the opening kickoff back 89 yards for a TD to put the Pirates on top early 7-0. Young had just three rushing attempts on the night for 22 yards.
The Pirates didn’t look back after the opening kickoff and were up 35-0 going into the second quarter. On the opening drive in the second quarter for the Pirates, Cayden Varney found his was into the end zone from 58 yards out to secure the running clock over the Hawks. Varney led the Pirates on the ground in yardage with 58 yards on two attempts and one TD.
Caden Woolum was a highlight reel Friday night with a total of four TDs for the Pirates, two rushing, one receiving and a punt return. Woolum had 51 yards on the ground on just two attempts and hauled in one reception for 29 yards.
The Pirates’ quarterback Chase Varney had three rushing attempts on the night for 25 yards and was four of five through the air for 80 yards and a TD.
Aidan Burke led the Pirates on the receiving end, hauling in three passes on three targets for 51 yards.
The Pirate defense held strong Friday night against the Hawks, only giving up a total of 108 yards on the night.
The Hawks had a rough go of things against the Pirates. Running back Matt Anderson was held to just six yards on three attempts, while Isaac Blankenship ran for 12 yards on six attempts, Daymon Scammell led the Hawks on the ground with 37 yards on 12 attempts.
Pike Central attempted to go through the air as well on the Pirates. Matt Anderson connected on a 30-yard bomb to Braiden Murphy. Anderson was one of five on the night for 30 yards. Scammell connected on three of his seven passes Friday night for 20 yards through the air.
Murphy led the receivers for the Hawks with his 30-yard reception, while Layne Adams had two catches for three for 11 yards and Isaac Blankenship hauled in one pass for nine yards.
Overall, the Hawks struggled on defense as well allowing the Pirates to rack up 269 yards on offense.
Both the Pirates and the Hawks will be traveling down the road this week to Johnson County as Belfry looks to keep the momentum as they take on Johnson Central and the Hawks will look to bounce back from the loss as they take on Paintsville. Kickoff for both of those games is set for 7:30 p.m.