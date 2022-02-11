JENKINS — Belfry fought off Jenkins Monday night on the road by pulling out a 50-43 win over the Lady Cavs.
The Lady Pirates held a 27-19 halftime lead, but Jenkins came storming back in the third quarter.
Jenkins’ Lindsey Rose scored and was fouled with 3:58 left in the third to cut the lead to 33-31. Rose followed with another basket with 3:06 left to tie things up at 33-33.
Linzee Phillips answered with a basket at the 2:34 mark to put the Lady Pirates up 35-33.
Alexis Ritchie scored and was fouled with 1:59 left in the quarter; she knocked down the free throw to give Jenkins a 37-36 lead.
The lead didn’t last long as Belfry’s Baylei Howard came up with a steal and a basket to put the Lady Pirates up 38-37. Alyssa Varney followed with a three as Belfry held a 40-36 lead.
Jenkins’ Skye Brown knocked down a pair of intentional foul free throws to cut the lead to 40-38 at the end of the third.
Belfry kept the lead the rest of the way.
Hope Coley scored with 3:51 for the Lady Pirates.
Belfry could’ve put the game away after a Jenkins intentional foul and then a few moments later a technical on the bench, but Belfry only made two of the six free throws.
Belfry held onto the 50-43 win.
Coley led the way for the Lady Pirates with a game-high 19 points. Phillips followed with 15 and several steals. Kyra Justice added seven points and seven rebounds. Varney added four points. Howard and Alexis Ramsey each scored two points. Cushi Fletcher chipped in with one.
Rose led the way for the Lady Cavs with 15 points and six rebounds. Brown followed with 10 points. Ritchie just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Emma Stewart followed with eight points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Fields followed with one point.
Belfry jumped out to an early lead.
Phillips scored late in the first quarter to give the Lady Pirates a 12-5 lead after the first quarter of play.
Jenkins fought back in the second. Brown knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:51 left in the first half to cut the Belfry lead to 19-15.
Phillips scored and was fouled with 1:07 left in the first half; she knocked down the free throw to push Belfry’s lead to 25-17.
Coley scored late in the quarter to give the Lady Pirates a 27-19 lead at the halftime break.
Belfry (12-13) is scheduled to visit St. Joe’s (W. Va.) Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Jenkins (7-18) was scheduled to take on Pikeville last night. The Lady Cavs are scheduled to host Prestonsburg at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.