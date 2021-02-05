BELFRY — Belfry’s defense held Johnson Central duo Sammi Sites and Kelci Blair in check and the Lady Pirates hit free throws down the stretch to hold off the Lady Golden Eagles 47-44 Wednesday night.
Johnson Central held a 25-22 halftime lead over the Lady Pirates.
Belfry’s defense tightened up even more in the third and the offense got into a bit of a flow.
Kyera Thornsbury opened the third by splitting a pair of free throws for Belfry. Kyra Justice followed by knocking down a three with 5:46 left to give the Lady Pirates a 26-25 lead.
Johnson Central’s Clara Blair answered with a three of her own to put the Lady Golden Eagles back on top 28-26 with 4:59 left in the third.
With the game tied at 30-30, Belfry’s Cushi Fletcher split a pair of free throws to put the Lady Pirates on top 31-30 with 2:34 left in the third.
Thornsbury pulled down an offensive rebound and scored late in the quarter as Belfry took a 33-30 lead into the fourth quarter of play.
Belfry outscored Johnson Central 11-5 in the third quarter.
Fletcher opened the fourth with a basket for the Lady Pirates to push the lead to 35-30.
Justice knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:01 left to push Belfry’s lead to seven (39-32).
Johnson Central wasn’t quite ready to give up, though.
Kelci Blair knocked down a three with 3:23 left to cut the lead to 41-38.
Sites followed with a three with 31 seconds left to cut the lead to 44-41.
With just 11 seconds left, Kelci Blair knocked down another three to cut the lead to 46-44.
Thornsbury stepped to the line for two free throws with just six seconds left. She made the first, but missed the second. Jenna Sparks came up with an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Thornsbury. Thornsbury just let the time expire to give Belfry the 47-44 win.
Thornsbury and Fletcher each scored 14 points to lead the way for Belfry. Sparks finished with nine and Justice scored five. Alyssa Varney and Addisyn Smith each scored two points. Linzee Phillips chipped in with one.
Clara Blair led the way for Johnson Central with a game-high 19 points. Sites followed with 12 and Blair added seven. Taylor McKenzie scored three and Sophie Younce added two.
Belfry (8-4) is scheduled to visit Pikeville (7-4) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Johnson Central (7-2) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County (7-4) at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Scoring
Belfry — Kyera Thornsbury 14, Cushi Fletcher 14, Jenna Sparks 9, Kyra Justice 5, Alyssa Varney 2, Addisyn Smith 2, Linzee Phillips 1.
Johnson Central — Clara Blair 19, Sammi Sites 12, Kelci Blair 7, Taylor McKenzie 3, Sophie Younce 2.
