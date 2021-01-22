LICK CREEK — Belfry cruised to a 71-31 win over East Ridge Monday night.
Alyssa Varney scored to give the Lady Pirates an early 9-2 lead.
East Ridge answered as Kirsten Easterling scored with 2:16 left in the first quarter.
Belfry ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run.
The Lady Pirates held an 18-4 lead after the first quarter of play.
Haleigh Damron opened the second with a three for East Ridge to cut the lead to 18-7.
Belfry answered with a 26-2 run to end the first half and take a 44-9 halftime lead.
Kyrea Thornsbury led the way for the Lady Pirates with a game-high 29 points and six rebounds. Cushi Fletcher followed with 16 points. Linzee Phillips finished the game with seven points. Varney, Jenna Sparks, Kyra Justice and Hope Coley all scored four points for the Lady Pirates in the win. Addison Smith added three points for Belfry.
The Lady Pirates finished the night 29 for 54 from the field (53.7 percent). Belfry connected on five of its 10 three-point attempts on the night (50 percent). The Lady Pirates also went eight for 13 from the free-throw line (61.5 percent).
Belfry finished the game with 23 rebounds.
Damron led the way for the Lady Warriors with a team-high 12 points. Haley Bentley followed with five. Jasmine Easterling, Sylvia Ratliff and Leah Wells each scored four points. Kirsten Easterling chipped in with two points.
Belfry (5-1) is scheduled to host Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
East Ridge 49,
Phelps 44
East Ridge followed the loss to Belfry with a big 49-44 road win over Phelps Wednesday night.
Leah Wells led the way for the Lady Warriors with a double-double. She finished the night with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kirsten Easterling just missed a double-double as well. She finished the game with 10 points and nine rebounds. Sylvia Ratliff added nine points in the win. Jasmine Easterling scored six points for East Ridge. Makenzie Sawyers added five points. Haleigh Damron added four and Breanna Taylor chipped in with two points.
The Lady Warriors were 20 for 51 from the field (39.2 percent). East Ridge knocked down four of their 15 three-point attempts (26.7 percent). The Lady Warriors were just five of 14 from the free-throw line.
East Ridge pulled down 32 rebounds.
East Ridge (1-5) is scheduled to visit Johnson Central (6-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Phelps (0-5) is scheduled to host Betsy Layne (2-4) Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
