BELFRY - Caden Woolum.
Woolum had a night last Friday against Russell.
The Belfry running back racked up 272 yards on 14 carries and five TDs.
The rest of the Pirates didn’t slack off on the night either as they cruised to a 56-14 win over Russell in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
The Red Devils were first on the scoreboard Friday night with Colby Rock breaking across the goal line from just two yards out.
Belfry fired back with 6:47 left in the first when Woolum found his way in from five yards out to tie things up 7-7.
After a few defensive three and outs by Russell and Belfry, the Pirates looked to take the lead as Ace Caudill ran in from 25 yards out with 2:11 left in the first to put the Pirates on top 14-7.
Russell kept putting on the pressure and was able to force a defensive fumble from the Pirates and recover, taking control inside their own 45. Keeping the momentum going from the turnover Ethan Pack found Carson Patrick in the back of the end zone from 15 yards out to tie the game 14-14 with 7:21 left in the first half.
With 3:09 left in the half, Woolum broke free of the Red Devil defense for a 55-yard TD to put the Pirates back on top of Russell.
After the Belfry TD the Red Devils began to march downfield but the Pirates defense stepped up and Caden Varney came up with a 35 yard pick six to extend the Belfry lead 28-14 going into the half.
From there is was downhill for the Red Devils as Belfry’s Woolum hit the gas and racked up three more unanswered TDs for the Pirates.
Belfry’s Blake Hurley sealed the deal with a running clock with 4:01 left with the Pirates second pick six of the night to set the final score, 56-14.
Belfry was led on the ground by Woolum with 272 yards on 14 carries and five TDs, Caudill had 35 yards and a TD, and Braxton Hatfield reeled in 45 yards on the night. The Pirates combined for a total of 419 yards and six TDs on the ground.
Quarterback Chase Varney completed two of six passes on the night for 45 yards with one completion to Caudill for 22 yards and Burke for 23 yards.
With the win Belfry advances to the next round of the Class 3A playoffs and will travel to Ashland this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The last time the Pirates made the trip to Ashland, Belfry fell to the Tomcats 10-3 in the Class 3A state semifinals in 2020.