Belfry’s Bol Kuir was pulling down every rebound in sight Thursday night.
Kuir has been a monster on the glass all season, but Thursday night he pulled down 42 rebounds.
That is the second most rebounds by a player of all-time in the state. He came up three short of tying the record.
Kuir and the Pirates picked up a 78-77 double-overtime win over Lawrence County in the Pirates’ season finale.
Kuir finished the game with 25 points, 42 rebounds and eight blocks.
Sal Dean followed with 20 points and De’Mahje Clark added 16. Ben McNamee finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Tyler Chaffin chipped in with eight points.
Belfry was 31 for 65 from the field (47.7 percent).
The Pirates were only two for 10 from the three-point line.
Belfry knocked down 14 of 23 from the free-throw line (60.9 percent).
The Pirates dominated the boards. Belfry out rebounded the Bulldogs 64-21.
Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard led the Bulldogs with a game-high 32 points. Will Lafferty followed with 19 points. Trenton Adkins added 18 points in the loss.
Lawrence County only shot 38 percent from the field (26 for 67).
The Bulldogs were 12 for 33 from behind the three-point line (36.4 percent).
Lawrence County was 13 for 23 from the free-throw line (56.5 percent).
Belfry finished the regular season with a 15-9 record.
The Pirates will take on the winner of the Phelps vs. Pike Central winner Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in the 60th District championship game.
