BELFRY — East Ridge jumped out to a 1-0 lead through three innings against Belfry last Thursday.
The Pirate bats refused to be quite all game as Belfry fought back to pick up a 6-1 win over the Warriors.
Belfry tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
But the Pirates did most of their damage in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jonah Adkins walked to leadoff the inning. Parker Hall reached base on an error; that allowed Adkins to score and give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Belfry wasn’t finished, though. Jonathan Banks followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-1. Steven Banks followed with an RBI double as the Pirates pushed the lead to 4-1. Noah Brown then belted a shot that went for an RBI triple as the lead grew to 5-1. Jake Varney reached on an error allowing the sixth and final run to score for the Pirates.
Brown picked up the win on the mound for Belfry. He tossed four and 2/3 innings of relief and gave up one hit and no walks, while striking out four. Nick Runyon got the start on the mound for the Pirates. Runyon tossed two and 1/3 innings of work and gave up a run (unearned), but didn’t give up a hit in his time on the mound. He did walk four batters and striking out four.
Brown also led the Pirates at the plate going two for two with a triple and an RBI. Steven Banks followed with an RBI double. Jonathan Banks added a single and an RBI. Varney added a single.
Hayden Robinette came up with East Ridge’s only hit and RBI of the game.
Starting pitcher Braxton Kendrick suffered the loss on the mound for the Pirates. He tossed five and 2/3 innings of work and gave up six runs (none earned) on four hits and six walks, while striking out eight batters. Garret Jones tossed 1/3 of an inning and didn’t give up any hits or walks.
Belfry (19-9) was scheduled to visit Betsy Layne Monday evening before hosting Johnson Central at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
East Ridge (10-14) was scheduled to visit 59th District rival Jenkins Monday. The Warriors are scheduled to visit Pike Central at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.