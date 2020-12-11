Class 3A state semifinals
Who: Belfry (8-3) at Ashland Blazer (9-0)
Kickoff: Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Putnam Stadium, Ashland.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Ashland Blazer, Tony Love.
Notes: Belfry knocked off Bell County 42-0 last Friday night, while Ashland Blazer rolled past Fleming County 42-0 last Friday in the region championship round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The two teams met in the region championship round of the Class 3A playoffs last season.
Belfry was the home team and rolled to a 41-7 win over the Tomcats.
Belfry went on to win the Class 3A state championship.
Ashland Blazer is hoping that the home field advantage will help change their fortune this season.
Belfry is playing its best football of the season right now.
The Pirates started off slow.
They kept getting better and better each week.
That helped Belfry figure out their defensive line. They’ve also developed depth in just about every spot on the field.
The Belfry offensive line has been better than most people expected as well.
The Pirates have talent up front and it is evident by their rushing statistics.
On the season, the Pirates have rushed for 2,971 yards in just eight games.
Belfry got a second round playoff win because Lawrence County forfeited due to COVID-19.
But running behind that line is one of the most talented, if not the most talented, running backs in the state in Isaac Dixon.
Dixon usually only plays a half or less of football.
So when you see his stats, they could be even more impressive if Belfry left him in a whole game.
Last week in the region championship, Dixon rushed for 208 yards and three TDs on just eight carries. He also returned a fumble for a TD as well.
Those stats all came in the first half.
Dixon can do it all on the field.
Besides being the biggest threat on offense, he is also a lockdown defender on defense.
He plays corner and usually teams throw to the opposite side of where he is.
But also like Dixon, the Pirates have some other big time talented players who can play anywhere on the field.
Linebackers Seth Mounts and Brad Lowe have both filled in and played some fullback this season.
Last week, Mounts rushed for his first TD of the season.
If the Pirates show up and play their game, they will have a chance to win at Ashland.
The biggest question is can Ashland Blazer play with Belfry?
Last year, Belfry cruised past the Tomcats in the region championship 41-7 at home.
That was last year, though.
Ashland Blazer is undefeated this season.
Th Tomcats are 9-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 369-42.
Ashland Blazer is averaging 41 points per game and the Tomcat defense is only giving up 4.667 points per game.
The Tomcats have four shutouts on their resume this season. Ashland Blazaer gave up a season-high 15 points to Raceland. Ashland knocked off Class A Raceland 50-15.
The Tomcats held Bourbon County to six points, while giving up seven points three times this season. Ashland knocked off East Carter 54-7, Russell 41-7 and Russell 10-7 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Tomcat defense will have its biggest challenge ahead against Belfry, though.
Ashland Blazer does boast a standout running back of its own in Keontae Pittman. Pittman has rushed for 1,226 yards and 21 TDs on 127 carries. He also has three receptions for 67 yards.
Tomcat quarterback Brett Mullins is 48 for 86 passing for 863 yards and seven TDs with seven interceptions. He’s added 181 rushing yards on 32 carries.
JT Garrett leads the Tomcat receivers with 25 catches for 498 yards and five TDs. He is also second on the team in rushing with 426 yards and nine TDs on 29 carries.
On defense, Ashland Blazer is led by Caleb Tackett. Tackett leads the team with 91 total tackles and a sack. Kolby Coburn leads the team in sacks with four.
In the secondary, Hunter Gillum leads the Tomcats with four interceptions. Six other players each have one pick as well.
Ashland has also forced six fumbles this season and recovered seven fumbles total.
The Tomcats will have to force Belfry to turn the ball over if they want to knock off the defending state champions.
Belfry usually plays smart and doesn’t beat themselves.
But if the field conditions are like last week at Putman Stadium, it could be muddy and slick and that causes everybody problems.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Brett Coleman.
All eyes will be on Isaac Dixon and Keontae Pittman running the ball for the two squads.
But Coleman commands this Pirate offense.
He knows how to win and how to lead.
Look for him to run the option and depending on his reads, he could carry the ball a lot more than normal.
Earlier in the season, North Hardin tried to key on Dixon and Coleman stepped up.
Coleman can also throw the ball, so don’t be surprised to see Belfry go to the air to catch Ashland Blazer off guard at some point.
Coleman’s play will be key to take pressure off of Dixon.
Coleman is more than capable of putting up big numbers as well.
If Coleman has a big game, look for the Pirates to have a chance to make another trip to Kroger Field this season.
