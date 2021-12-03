2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals
Class 3A Championship Game
Who: Belfry (8-6) vs. Paducah Tilghman (8-6)
Kickoff: Saturday, December 4, noon.
Location: Kroger Field, Lexington.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Paducah Tilghman, Sean Thompson.
Notes: Belfry picked up a 48-26 win over East Carter last Friday night in the Class 3A state semifinals, while Paducah Tilghman picked up a 39-20 win over Glasgow in the other Class 3A state semifinal.
Over 400 miles separate Belfry and Paducah Tilghman.
Both teams have had similar seasons this year.
Belfry lost its first five games of the season and ended the regular season with a 4-6 record.
Since the playoffs started, the Pirates have gone to a new level.
The Pirates opened the playoffs with a 57-0 shutout win over Pike Central.
Belfry’s only really close game in the Class 3A came against Lawrence County in the second round; the Pirates held on to a 21-14 win over the Bulldogs.
Belfry then hit the road in the region championship round and walked away from Bell County with a 41-20 win over the Bobcats.
Last week in the state semifinals, Belfry cruised to a 48-26 win over East Cater.
Paducah Tilghman opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 55-22 win over Trigg County.
The Blue Tornado followed that with a 31-28 win over Union County in the district championship round.
Paducah Tilghman had one of the biggest upsets in the Class 3A playoffs in the region championship round as the Blue Tornado knocked off RPI top seed Christian Academy of Louisville 41-34.
The Blue Tornado followed it with a 39-20 win over Glasgow.
Both teams have won state championships in the past.
Belfry has seven state titles, while Paducah Tilghman has won three state championships.
Belfry’s state titles have come in 2003, 2004, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Paducah Tilghman has won state titles in 1973, 1985 and 2009.
The two teams styles are opposite.
Belfry wants to play power football on both sides of the ball, while Paducah Tilghman is a pass first team that wants to use speed and finesse more.
Last week Belfry had 560 total yards of offense.
All 560 came on the ground.
Isaac Dixon led the way with 245 yards and four TDs on 19 carries.
Dixon had plenty of help, though.
Zayne Hatfield added 155 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries. Dre Young added 86 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Braxton Hatfield added 57 rushing yards on seven carries and quarterback Caden Woolum rushed for 17 yards on four carries.
Zach Savage led the Pirate defense with 10 tackles. Braxton Hatfield and Zayne Hatfield each had nine tackles.
Dixon added an interception for the Pirates.
Last week, the Blue Tornado had 386 total yards of offense.
Blue Tornado quarterback Jack James was 18 for 23 passing for 197 yards and three TDs.
Malachi Rider led the rushing attack with 172 yards and a TD on 32 carries.
Brian Thomas led the wide receivers with three catches for 78 yards and a TD.
Turner Humphrey led the Blue Tornado defense with 11 tackles and a 1/2 sack. Uriah Virzi followed with 10 tackles.
Jequan Warren had an interception for the Blue Tornado as well.
On the season Belfry has 4,29 total yards of offense.
The Pirates have rushed for 3,739 yards, while throwing for 290.
Paducah Tilghaman has 4,344 total yards of offense.
The Blue Tornado have 2,756 passing yards and 1,588 rushing yards.
So it will be a contrast of styles.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Isaac Dixon.
It’s his final game.
Dixon has the school record for most rushing yards in a career, he was the 2019 Class 3A state championship MVP.
Watch for Dixon to go nuts in his final high school game.
He rushed for nearly 250 yards and four TDs last week.
Look for him to have another big game and do whatever it takes for the Pirates to win another Class 3A state title.
If Dixon shows up and shows out, the Pirates could bring home their eighth state championship to Belfry.