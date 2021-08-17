Bryson Locklear is entering his final season as a Phelps Hornet with optimism.
The senior safety, who accounted for 50 total tackles in six games last year, admitted that injuries have hindered his football career.
He is anxious to make up for it, however.
“I just hope to be able to play all 10 games,” said Locklear. “I’ve been hurt a lot in previous seasons, so I just hope to be able to play all 10 games and do the best I can.”
He hopes his hard work can translate into a winning record for his team.
“In my last year, I want to go out here and have fun with my teammates,” said Locklear. “I want to teach some of these younger kids and I hope they learn some new stuff. Hopefully we’ll have a winning season.”
After another playoff exit last season, Locklear knows the blueprint needed to get over that hump.
“We just have to come out here and work every single day and try to get better,” said Locklear. “We have to focus on things we need to get better at and put in the work.”
Phelps is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 20 as the Hornets are set to host Pineville at 7:30 p.m.