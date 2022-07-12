Shelby Valley is coming out of the KHSAA Dead Period with new life.
Well, new turf that has led to a new level of excitement that the Wildcats haven’t saw in a while.
The Wildcats will able to practice on the new turf now that the Dead Period ended last Friday night at midnight.
“It is very exciting getting the new turf,” Shelby Valley Coach Anthony Hampton said. “It’s exciting for the whole school and community. I just want to thank the Holbrook Clay Johnson family for their generous donation to our school to ensure we got this new turf and a new track and field surface. It is just amazing. There seems to be even more excitement over this turf than when we first got turf all of those years ago. People have been following the progress through pictures and videos on social media and the response has been overwhelming that everyone in the community is excited. The following has been astronomical.”
During Spring Practice, the Wildcats had to bus their team and equipment back-and-forth to UPike’s practice field at Bob Amos Park.
“This is great coming out of Dead Period,” Hampton said. “Our guys are excited to finally get on this new field. It looks so good and they can’t wait to get out there and get on it. All spring they talked about how they couldn’t wait to get on the new field. We want to thank UPike and the City of Pikeville, though for allowing us to use their practice field at Bob Amos Park during the spring. It was tough to do, but we were lucky enough that we had a place to practice.
“This new field is like rejuvenation for us. We just feel rejuvenated and fresh. It’s a way to start new. This gives us a chance to start new standards and new traditions and just have a fresh start.”
The old Shelby Valley field was on its last legs.
It was just a matter of time before they couldn’t play on the old surface.
“They come out every year and go over the amount of rubber and test the absorption,” Hampton said. “We are at the bare minimum of being able to play because of safety concerns. You can expect turf burns on any turf field, but sometimes, our guys were getting gashes and deep cuts because of the field. The pellets were so old and everything was hard. It was basically like playing on cement. We had one or two seasons left at most before they wouldn’t let us play on on the old turf.
“This will also be a lot cleaner and safer. We won’t have to worry about bacteria getting built up and causing staff infections. It’s basically a new start and much cleaner and much safer.”
The old field was used a lot.
All of the Shelby Valley football programs and soccer programs shared the field for years.
“Everyone used our field,” Hampton said. “It was used from K-12 for our football programs and soccer. And sometimes baseball and softball if it was too muddy to practice on their field. It got a lot of use from a lot of people. The community got a lot of use out of the turf. It just had a lot of wear and tear.”
Besides the turf, thanks to Ireland “Heavy Duty” Blankenship and Reed Adkins and the Pike County Board of Education, the Wildcats will also get the stadium cleaned and freshly painted.
“I just want to thank our board representative Ireland Blankenship and Superintendent Reed Adkins for painting the stadium,” Hampton said. “Also Principal Greg Napier and everyone who helped get all of this done. I know it takes a lot of people to get all of this stuff done, but it’s happening and our guys will be basically playing in a new stadium once everything is complete. We’re very thankful to all involved. Our guys couldn’t be anymore excited.”
The Wildcats will kickoff play in the newly painted stadium and the new turf field with their annual Black and Blue Bowl.
The Black and Blue Bowl will take place Saturday August, 6. Magoffin County and Harlan will open things up at 6:00 p.m. and then Shelby Valley will scrimmage Pikeville at 8:00 p.m.