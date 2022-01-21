It started raining threes at Pikeville Tuesday night as the Lady Panthers picked up a 59-40 win over 59th District rival Shelby Valley.
Kyera Thornsbury made her debut for Pikeville and she got in on the three-point barrage as she knocked down four out of six three-point field goals. Thornsbury finished with 12 points and four rebounds in her debut.
Trinity Rowe knocked down three threes and finished with 12 points for Pikeville in the win.
The Lady Panthers finished the game 12 for 29 from three-point range (41.4 percent).
Kristen Whited
knocked down a three with 4:08 left in the first quarter to give Pikeville a 7-0 lead.
Shelby Valley stormed back as Alyssa Elswick scored with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to tie the game at 9-9. Elswick scored to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Lady Wildcats an 11-9 lead.
Thornsbury hit her first three with 5:14 left in the first half to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 13-12.
Kyra Looney answered with a three for Shelby Valley at the 2:12 mark to push the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 19-14.
Trinity Rowe answered with a three for Pikeville, but Looney knocked back her second three for Shelby Valley to give the Lady Wildcats a 22-17 lead with 50 seconds left.
Thornsbury answered with a three, but Shelby Valley Ms. Basketball candidate Cassidy Rowe knocked down a shot to beat the first half buzzer and give the Lady Wildcats a 24-20 halftime lead.
Trinity Rowe opened the third quarter with a three to cut the lead to 24-23. Emma Ratliff followed with a three with 6:57 left to five the Lady Panthers a 26-25 lead.
Ratliff added another three with 5:35 left to push Pikeville’s lead to 31-27.
Trinity Rowe knocked down another three with 2:20 left in the third as the Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 38-30.
Elswick scored and was fouled with 2:03 left in the third; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 41-33.
Thornsbury knocked down another three with 1:26 left as Pikeville held a 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Thornsbury followed with another three to open the fourth as the lead grew to double figures (44-33).
Kylie Alvin tried to keep Shelby Valley close by knocking down a three with 5:27 left to cut the Pikeville lead to 46-38.
Thornsbury fired in her fourth three with 4:49 left as the Pikeville lead grew to 51-38.
Pikeville went on to pick up the big 59-40 win.
Rylee Theiss had a double-double for Pikeville with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ratliff knocked down three threes and finished with nine points. Kylie Hall (No. 24) finished with eight points and six rebounds. Whited added six points on a pair of threes and Leighan Jackson added two points in the win.
Elswick led the way for Shelby Valley with a game-high 16 points. Cassidy Rowe followed with 10 points. Looney scored seven. Alvin added four and Jazzy Meade chipped in with three.
Pikeville (16-1) is scheduled to host Boyd County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Panthers will take on Danville Christian Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state championship.
Shelby Valley (15-6) is scheduled to host Morgan County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.