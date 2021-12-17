New Year’s Eve is going to be a little extra exciting for Jackson Hensley.
Hensley and his Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m.
Hensley is a sophomore at Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons have had a tremendous season. They were undefeated and ranked in the Top 10 late, but suffered a loss 58-55 loss to North Carolina and then Clemson 48-27 in the regular season before falling to Pittsburgh 45-21 in the ACC Championship.
“It’s been awesome,” Hensley said. “We finished the season 10-3 and played in the ACC Championship game against Pitt and they beat us, but it was still cool. I’ve got to play in some really cool places like at Clemson and at Boston College, at Army and at Syracuse. It’s just super cool to get those experiences. We’re getting ready to go down to Jacksonville and play Texas A&M; that’s Alabama’s only loss, so that’s super cool.”
Hensley was in Pikeville Tuesday evening as he came out to support the Panthers at the community rally at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. He was there supporting his high school team and his brother Wade.
“It’s super cool to still see the community support that Pikeville still has with the program,” Hensley said. “It’s good to see the values that we grew up with, like the my class, is still there. The coaches are still coaching the same and the players are still playing the same and the outcome is the same.”
Hensley talked about the difference between high school football and playing at the Division I level.
“It’s definitely different,” Hensley said. “It’s hard to play college football because you spend so much time doing it. You go from being one of the better players in high school and then you start over at the bottom. You have to work even harder than you ever have for just a chance to be in the spot you want or have. It’s definitely different, but it makes it so much more worth it.”
Since becoming a Demon Deacon, Hensley has been a part of the team growing into a Top 25 team.
Wake Forest is currently ranked No. 17 and will play in the Gator Bowl (one of the top six bowls each season or commonly known as the New Year’s Six Bowls even though they occur on New Year’s Eve this year.”
“I went there knowing what kind of program I was getting into,” Hensley said. “I knew the coaches and I knew what kind of culture they wanted to create for our team and they’ve done a great job of that. They hold everyone to the same standard and all the players hold each other accountable. When you have coaches who have a plan and players who buy in, you get a good product.”
Wade Hensley followed in his brother’s footsteps at Pikeville by playing wide receiver and donning the No. 1 jersey.
“I was super proud of Wade (Hensley),” Hensley said. “To see him grow as a player is incredible because he was always good at baseball and he kind of played football and was solid, but this year he had a breakout kind of season. It’s just awesome to see. I haven’t been able to get to any of his games, but fortunately I have been able to see him play on TV.
“Just again, I’m so proud of him and the receiver he has become,” Hensley said. “Even the difference maker he’s become on defense. Just watching him play more physical and have more confidence is just awesome to see.”
With everything going on and being able to spend time at home and celebrate his brother and former school’s success, he still has the Gator Bowl at the top of his priority list.
“I’m super excited for the bowl game,” Hensley said. “It’s just one of those things that you grow up watching and just to be playing in the Gator Bowl is just really cool. We’ll practice for a couple weeks and go down there on the (December) 26th or 27th and we’ll practice down there and do some bowl activities and get some bowl gifts. Then we’ll play the game and have a couple days off and then start lifting on the (January) 10th.”