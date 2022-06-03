BELFRY — Pikeville’s Caroline Brown knelt down and made a heart of gravel before entering the Pikeville dugout Wednesday evening in the 15th Region championship game against Johnson Central.
By the end of the game, the heart had been stepped on, trampled and torn apart.
Maybe that’s how the Lady Panthers felt after falling to Johnson Central 8-2 in the 15th Region championship.
Johnson Central has beaten Pikeville in the last three region title games dating back to 2019; there wasn’t a season in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Pikeville was on top of the world entering the game after pulling out a 1-0 win over Pike Central in 12 innings in the 15th Region semifinals.
The Lady Panthers got off to a quick start.
In the bottom of the first inning, Emily Ford drew a leadoff walk. Kelcie Adams followed with an infield single. With one out, Ginna Jones reached on an error allowing Ford to score the game’s first run.
Johnson Central answered in the top of the second. Kendal Hall hit a leadoff double to get things started. Pitcher Maddie Vaughn followed with and RBI single to tie things at 1-1.
Johnson Central’s offense started to take over in the top of the third. With one out, Clara Blair reached on a single. Hall followed with a single. Vaughn added another RBI single to give herself and the Lady Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead. Kaleigh Welch followed with a two RBI single to push the lead to 4-1.
Johnson Central wasn’t finished, though. In the top of the fourth with one out, Mayson Delong doubled. Abigail Williams reached on an error. That set up Randi Delong’s two RBI triple to push the lead to 6-1. Blair followed with an RBI double and she scored a run on a passed ball to push the lead to 8-1.
Pikeville added a run in the bottom of the sixth. Shana Ray hit a leadoff single. Hannah Akers reached on an error to put two runners on with one out. Caroline Brown grounded out, but the runners advanced to second and third on the play. Pikeville scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 8-2.
Vaughn earned the win on the mound for the Lady Golden Eagles. She gave up two runs (none earned) on six hits and three walks, while striking out six batters.
Vaughn was two for three at the plate with a pair of RBI singles. She earned tournament MVP for her play on the mound and at the plate.
Ford suffered the loss for Pikeville. She tossed six and 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk, while striking out three batters.
Akers tossed 2/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on four hits.
Johnson Central had 13 hits on the night. Hall and Mayson Delong led the way for Johnson Central going three for four with a double and two singles apiece. Blair was two for four with an RBI double. Randi Delong added the two RBI triple. Welch added the two RBI single.
Adams led Pikeville at the plate going two for four. Jones, Ray, Olivia Hall and Brown each added hits for the Lady Panthers.
Pikeville finished the season with a 23-16 record. The Lady Panthers won the 59th District championship and played in their third straight 15th Region championship.
Johnson Central (25-13) advances to take on Ballard (35-0) in the opening round of Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.