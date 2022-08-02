Cam Roberts opened the season in style.
He won the East Carter Invitational at Hidden Cove by shooting a 67 (-5 under par).
Roberts has had a busy summer playing in amateur events all across the south.
As soon as the high school season opened he kicked it off with his first individual win of the season.
Roberts is entering his sophomore season at Pikeville.
Roberts earned several wins last season and had a huge freshman season as he finished third overall at the state championship.
Roberts is one of the top golfers in the state and keeps getting more and more attention from colleges each season as he keeps adding individual wins to his already impressive high school resume.
This week, Roberts and the Panthers are slated to play in the Ashland Invitational that took place on Monday.
From Tuesday through Thursday, Roberts is slated to be playing in the Justin Thomas AJGA at Harmony Landing Golf Course in Goshen (Northeast Louisville area).
Then Saturday, Roberts and his Pikeville teammates will be playing at the Old Bridge in Danville.
Roberts is off to a hot start to his sophomore season and the season is just off to its start.