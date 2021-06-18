Cassidy Rowe got the chance to don the Kentucky All-Star jersey.
Even though the Junior All-Stars didn’t get to take on the Indiana All-Stars this year, she was still an All-Star selection.
Rowe, however, did get to scrimmage the Kentucky Senior All-Star Team to help them prepare for Indiana.
Rowe is one of the top returning seniors in the state.
She committed to play at the University of Kentucky as a freshman.
After that, she had two injury-riddled seasons were she tore her ACL in both knees.
Last season, she battled back and looked to be back near 100 percent, until late in the season when she broke a couple of her ribs.
She played through the pain.
Rowe had a fantastic bounce back season were she averaged 13 points and nearly 10 assists per game.
Rowe has established herself as one of the top players in the mountains and the state.
Rowe should be a serious contender for Ms. Basketball next season.
She has an uncanny ability to pass the ball and make everyone on the court around her better.
Rowe shot 45.3 percent from the field last season and she knocked down 41.1 percent of her threes.
Along with Alyssa Elswick, the two will make for one of the top senior duos in the state next season.
Rowe had an outstanding scrimmage against the Kentucky Senior All-Stars.
Unofficially, she finished the game with eight points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
It was just another impressive showing for Rowe.