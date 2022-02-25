ROBINSON CREEK — The Ms. Basketball Candidates were recently released and voting has gotten under way.
Shelby Valley Ms. Basketball Candidate and University of Kentucky commit Cassidy Rowe put on a performance worthy of Ms. Basketball.
Rowe opened the game aggressive.
She opened the game with a jumper.
Then she came down and knocked down a three to give Shelby Valley a 5-0 lead.
She followed it by penetrating and pulling up for another jumper.
Then she knocked down her second three and boom, out of the gate Rowe scored the game’s first 10 points and Shelby Valley never looked back as the Lady Wildcats picked up a 63-21 win over Jenkins in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
After those 10 points, she followed with an assist to Alyssa Elswick as the Lady Wildcats’ ;had grew tp 15-0 with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
Jazzy Meade ended the initial 18-0 run to open the game with a three.
Shelby Valley held a 21-3 lead after the first quarter of play.
Rowe scored 13 of her game-high 20 in the first quarter. She knocked down three threes in the opening stanza. She added six assists and three steals to go with her game-high 20.
Elswick followed with 17 points. Elswick, known for her work on the block, knocked down three threes in the game.
Jazzy Meade followed with nine points and three steals for Shelby Valley. Kyra Looney added seven points and three assists. Kylie Alvin had six points and six assists. Mom Tuttle scored three points. Sophie Robinson added one point and five rebounds.
Lindsey Rose led the way for the Lady Cavs with a team-high nine points and seven rebounds. Emma Stewart added five points and a game-high nine rebounds. Skye Brown followed with four points and Alexis Ritchie added three points.
With the win, Shelby Valley improves its record to 22-8 on the season. The Lady Wildcats advanced to Thursday night’s 59th District championship at Shelby Valley against Pikeville. The game ended too late to be included in this edition. Check the News-Express social media pages and see Tuesday’s game for full results.
Jenkins finished its season with a 9-22 record.